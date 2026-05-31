PSG star Joao Neves’ girlfriend Madalena Aragao breaks down in tears following UCL triumph

The Portuguese actress penned an emotional message to her boyfriend after PSG conquered Europe again.

Madalena Aragão could not hold back her emotions after Paris Saint-Germain secured a second consecutive Champions League title on Saturday night, with the Portuguese actress and influencer even breaking down in tears during the celebrations.

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Aragão was in the stands as PSG defeated Arsenal to retain their European crown, capping another remarkable campaign for Luis Enrique’s side.

Joao Neves has now won back-to-back Champions Leagur titles with PSG | IMAGO

Following the final whistle, she shared emotional scenes from inside the stadium, including a moment where she appeared overwhelmed by the occasion as tears streamed down her face.

Madalena Aragao breaks down as PSG defeated Arsenal in the UCL final |Instagram

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Madalena's tribute to Joao following UCL triumph

The 20-year-old later posted a heartfelt tribute to boyfriend João Neves, reflecting on the midfielder’s journey through injuries, setbacks and relentless hard work.

Joao Neves and his girlfriend Madalena Aragao at the 2025 Ballon d'Or gala | IMAGO

“The first time was so nice, we had to do it twice,” she wrote sharing a selfie with the PSG star to her 749,000 Instagram followers.

Aragão continued: “Exactly one year after we first had the ear in our hands, here we are again. After a very tough game, a tough season, in which you gave it your all, as always.

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“After much blood, sweat and tears, injuries, complicated phases, and here we are, where we always dreamed of.

Joao Neves and Madalena Aragao celebrated PSG's 2026 UCL triumph | IMAGO

“I can’t tell you how proud I am… You’re my person, I love you forever.”

The post quickly resonated with fans, not only because of the touching words but also because Aragão had been there for both of PSG’s Champions League triumphs.

Joao Neves and Madalena Aragao | IMAGO

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She celebrated alongside Neves in 2025 when the French giants dismantled Inter Milan to lift their first-ever European Cup, and one year later she was once again at the heart of the celebrations as PSG successfully defended the trophy.

For Neves, the victory marked yet another major milestone in a career that continues to accelerate at an astonishing pace.

Who is Madalena Aragão? The Portuguese actress dating João Neves

Madalena Aragao is the partner of Joao Neves | IMAGO

Unlike many football WAGs who first gain recognition through their relationship, Madalena Aragão already had a profile of her own before becoming publicly linked with Neves.

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Born in Portugal, Aragão is one of the country’s rising young actresses, having built a strong following through television projects, streaming productions and social media.

Madalena Aragao | Instagram

Her popularity has grown rapidly among younger Portuguese audiences, making her one of the most recognisable faces of her generation.

Her relationship with Neves became public in his final year with Benfica before his blockbuster move to PSG in 2024, and the pair have since emerged as one of Portugal’s most admired young celebrity couples.

Madalena Aragao | Instagram

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While they generally keep their private life relatively low-key, they occasionally share glimpses of their relationship online, particularly during major milestones in the midfielder’s career.