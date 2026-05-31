'You f**k person wife, you wan win UCL?' – Nigerian singer Chike trolled after Arsenal UCL heartbreak amid Frank Edoho drama
Just hours after Arsenal lost the 2026 UEFA Champions League final 1-1 (4-3 on penalties) to Paris Saint-Germain on May 30, 2026, Nigerian singer and Arsenal fan Chike faced intense online trolling.
Chike, a well-known fan of Arsenal, had posted a “Mood!” selfie in a Gunners jersey while watching the match and holding up a branded mug.
Mood! pic.twitter.com/qs46MT4anQ— Chiké (@Officialchike) May 30, 2026
The post was shared to his 186,900 followers on X.
The post quickly attracted replies referencing the public drama involving him, Frank Edoho, and Sandra Onyenucheya.
One widely shared reply by @currentiyke has garnered over 10.8K likes, 1.8K reposts, and 378K views within hours. The post read, “You f*ck person wife, you wan win UCL? Oya nau ”.
You fuck person wife, you wan win UCL Oya nau https://t.co/yLDKYEDpRB— Iyke (@currentiyke) May 30, 2026
This and similar replies mixed football rivalry with personal allegations, sparking widespread memes on Nigerian social media.
Background to the reactions
The trolling stems from allegations made by popular Nigerian TV personality and host of the 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' gameshow, Frank Edoho, earlier in May 2026.
In circulated voice notes and statements, Frank accused his estranged wife, Sandra, of an extramarital affair with Chike, claiming it occurred between December 2022 and January 2025. He stated that he confronted the 'Egwu' singer and has since taken legal action against Sandra.
Sandra has denied key parts of the claims, particularly the timing, and has made counter-accusations against Frank regarding infidelity, financial issues, and other marital problems.
Chike, who already celebrated Arsenal's first Premier League title in 22 years, has not issued a detailed public statement but posted the cryptic message “Pity my soul” amid the backlash, as reported by Leadership Newspaper.
The banter intensified due to club loyalties. Frank Edoho is known as a Chelsea supporter, making the personal saga ripe for Arsenal-Chelsea rivalry memes.
Chike’s visible support for Arsenal provided the perfect hook for netizens after Arsenal’s penalty shootout loss at the Puskás Arena in Budapest.
The incident highlights how celebrity personal matters and football passion frequently collide on Nigerian social media, generating viral moments that often outlive the original events.
Editorial Disclaimer
This report summarises publicly available social media reactions, posts, and previously reported allegations. The infidelity and related claims remain unproven in court and are the subject of reported legal proceedings. All parties are entitled to due process and privacy. No independent verification of the audio clips or private conversations has been confirmed by this publication. Readers are advised to refrain from harassment or spreading unverified content.