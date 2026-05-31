“He deserves everything” — Nuno Mendes’ beautiful girlfriend Thalyta Silva reacts after UCL double

The couple were seen enjoying the post-match festivities, with Silva proudly posing beside the trophy before sharing her tribute to the Portuguese star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Brazilian model shared a series of photos from the post-match celebrations, including a picture alongside the famous trophy, accompanied by a heartfelt message dedicated to the Portuguese star.

Nuno Mendes and his girlfriend Thalyta Silva | Instagram

“Another trophy to take home. He deserves everything ❤️💙,” she wrote on Instagram.

It was another unforgettable night for Mendes, who played his part as PSG completed a historic European double, becoming champions of Europe for the second consecutive season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nuno Mendes and his girlfriend Thalyta Silva | Instagram

The victory means the 23-year-old now boasts two Champions League winners’ medals in as many years, further cementing his status as one of the world’s elite full-backs.

For Silva, the celebrations would have felt familiar. The model was also present twelve months ago when PSG dismantled Inter Milan in the 2025 final to finally secure the club’s long-awaited first Champions League trophy.

Nuno Mendes and his girlfriend Thalyta Silva | Instagram

One year later, she was once again on hand to celebrate with Mendes as the Parisian giants successfully defended their European crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Thalyta Silva? Inside her relationship with Nuno Mendes

Silva has become an increasingly familiar face among football fans since going public with her relationship with Mendes.

Brazilian model and blogger Thalyta Silva | Instagram

The Brazilian social media personality regularly shares glimpses of her travels, fashion shoots and life alongside the PSG defender.

Over the last year, she has frequently been spotted supporting Mendes both in Paris and during major international fixtures involving Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thalyta Silva, girlfriend of Nuno Mendes | IMAGO

Although the pair have kept much of their relationship relatively private, their appearances together have become more common, particularly during trophy celebrations and off-season vacations.

Thalyta Silva | Instagram

Nuno Mendes and Thalyta Silva celebrating the 2025 Champions League title | Instagram

Before dating Mendes, Silva was occasionally linked by sections of the Portuguese media and online fan communities to AC Milan star Rafael Leão. However, no confirmed relationship between the two was ever established, and neither party publicly addressed the speculation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thalyta Silva has more than 36,000 followers on Instagram

The pair have been dating since at least 2024