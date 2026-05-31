“He deserves everything” — Nuno Mendes’ beautiful girlfriend Thalyta Silva reacts after UCL double
Nuno Mendes’ girlfriend, Thalyta Silva, was among those celebrating in Budapest on Saturday night after Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal on penalties to retain their UEFA Champions League crown.
The Brazilian model shared a series of photos from the post-match celebrations, including a picture alongside the famous trophy, accompanied by a heartfelt message dedicated to the Portuguese star.
“Another trophy to take home. He deserves everything ❤️💙,” she wrote on Instagram.
It was another unforgettable night for Mendes, who played his part as PSG completed a historic European double, becoming champions of Europe for the second consecutive season.
The victory means the 23-year-old now boasts two Champions League winners’ medals in as many years, further cementing his status as one of the world’s elite full-backs.
For Silva, the celebrations would have felt familiar. The model was also present twelve months ago when PSG dismantled Inter Milan in the 2025 final to finally secure the club’s long-awaited first Champions League trophy.
One year later, she was once again on hand to celebrate with Mendes as the Parisian giants successfully defended their European crown.
Who is Thalyta Silva? Inside her relationship with Nuno Mendes
Silva has become an increasingly familiar face among football fans since going public with her relationship with Mendes.
The Brazilian social media personality regularly shares glimpses of her travels, fashion shoots and life alongside the PSG defender.
Over the last year, she has frequently been spotted supporting Mendes both in Paris and during major international fixtures involving Portugal.
Although the pair have kept much of their relationship relatively private, their appearances together have become more common, particularly during trophy celebrations and off-season vacations.
Before dating Mendes, Silva was occasionally linked by sections of the Portuguese media and online fan communities to AC Milan star Rafael Leão. However, no confirmed relationship between the two was ever established, and neither party publicly addressed the speculation.
What is clear is that Silva has become one of Mendes’ biggest supporters during the most successful period of his career. With PSG continuing to dominate European football and Portugal preparing for another major international tournament, she is expected to remain a constant presence by the defender’s side heading into this summer's World Cup.