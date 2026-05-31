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‘There was a lot of suffering’ - Enrique delivers frank verdict on UCL victory over Arsenal

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:05 - 31 May 2026
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Enrique delivers frank verdict on UCL victory
Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique delivered a remarkably frank verdict on his team's Champions League final victory over Arsenal, stating that neither side had earned the right to win the tightly contested match.
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The French champions secured their second consecutive European title in Budapest, winning 4-3 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw that stretched through 120 minutes.

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Kai Havertz gave Arsenal the lead in the first half and Ousmane Dembele equalised in the second half to get his team back in the game.

The victory put Enrique’s team among the elites after winning the trophy back-to-back for the first time in their history.

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Enrique reacts to UCL victory

Enrique was quick to downplay his team's performance at the Puskas Arena. The Spaniard acknowledged the fine margins that decided the outcome, which was sealed when Arsenal's Gabriel blazed the final penalty over the crossbar. 

However, he refused to claim that his side was the superior force on the night. "It was a very tough match, a lot of suffering," Enrique told reporters. 

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique || Imago
Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique || Imago

"Neither team deserved to win this match. But if I analyse the season, we deserve to win our second Champions League."

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Regarding the shootout, he added: "We did it the usual way to decide the penalty takers. They chose among themselves who was the freshest... I watched the shootout calmly."

The final was a cagey affair, with Arsenal employing a deep defensive block that successfully stifled PSG's renowned attacking flair. 

PSG wins second UCL title || Imago
PSG wins second UCL title || Imago

Enrique conceded that his players struggled to penetrate Mikel Arteta's disciplined formation in the first half but was satisfied with their improved performance after the break.

"We're in a dream. Very happy… We struggled to find space," the PSG manager explained. "We improved in the second half. 

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“It's difficult to overcome. We managed to get a draw. This back-to-back win was incredible. It's time to celebrate. It's time for a holiday."

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