‘He punished them’ - Nasri accuses referee of systematically whistling against Arsenal

Former Arsenal star Samir Nasri has accused the referee of penalising the Gunners for their first-half tactics during their dramatic Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French side claimed their second straight European crown in Budapest, emerging victorious 4-3 on penalties after a gruelling 120-minute match that ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

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Arsenal took the lead during the opening half thanks to a goal from Kai Havertz, but Ousmane Dembele restored parity for his side in the second period to reignite their title hopes.

By defending their title for the first time in club history, Luis Enrique's squad has firmly established themselves among the continent's footballing elite.

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Nasri slams referee

The Frenchman believes the official's decisions in the second half were a reaction to Arsenal's attempts to manage the game.

Speaking on Canal+'s "Late Football Club" after the final in Budapest, which saw PSG clinch the title on penalties following a 1-1 draw, Nasri offered a sharp critique of the officiating.

Sami Nasri || imago

The match concluded with Gabriel Magalhaes missing the decisive penalty, handing victory to the French champions.

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"In the second period, the referee systematically whistled against Arsenal," Nasri stated. "He punished them for their time-wasting in the first half."

Daniel Siebert, UCL referee || Imago

Arsenal spent the remainder of the first half frustrating PSG with a disciplined, defensive approach.