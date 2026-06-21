2026 World Cup: 10-man Belgium in danger of early exit after wastefulness against oldest WC team

Iran stood firm under endless pressure to hold Belgium to a goalless draw in Group G.

Romelu Lukaku made his first start for club or country since June last year, and in the process became Belgium’s third most-capped player of all time.

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Belgium 0-0 Iran: Match Report

Iran manager Amir Ghalenoei named the oldest starting lineup for a World Cup game since records began in 1966, with an average age of 32 years and 181 days.

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With an average age of 32 years and 181 days, Iran have named the oldest starting line-up of any side at a World Cup match since records began in 1966 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZO8Vi4IHAu — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 21, 2026

Belgium were heavy favourites and the opening stages were spent entirely in Iran's half as they defended for their lives.

However, the Red Devils survived a massive scare in the 25th minute. Ehsan Hajsafi slid a ball through to Mehdi Taremi, who finished low into the corner, but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

The pattern of the first half continued after the break, with Belgium controlling possession but Iran creating the better chances.

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Iran were granted a huge lifeline midway through the second half as Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy underhit a backpass and hauled down Taremi, with referee Darío Herrera producing a straight red card.