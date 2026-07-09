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You never know — Mikel Obi warns Messi, Argentina over Switzerland clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:56 - 09 July 2026
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Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi has warned Argentina to expect a tough test against Switzerland in their 2026 FIFA World Cup matchup.
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Argentina face Switzerland after two high-octane escapes against African duo Cape Verde and Egypt.

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While the defending champions are favourites on paper, they must be wary of the threat posed by the Swiss.

Mikel Obi warns Argentina ahead of Switzerland clash

Speaking on Fox Sports, Nikel Obi described the Swiss as a difficult and unpredictable opponent.

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Argentina defeated Egypt in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday at the Atlanta Stadium

Switzerland advanced to the last eight after eliminating Colombia in the Round of 16, while Argentina progressed by defeating Egypt. Mikel believes the match will be far from straightforward for the defending champions.

“This Swiss team, every time you watch them, they are a very awkward team to play against; you never know exactly what you’re going to get from them,” he said.

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“But for Argentina, we know what we would get from them. They try to keep the ball and make sure that Messi is the guy to create chances and score the goal. But with this team [Switzerland], you never know.

“They are so compact, they’re so tight, they don’t give you too many chances. So [the Argentina vs Switzerland match] is going to be a very good game to watch.”

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