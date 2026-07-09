Brighton's Mitoma under police investigation after car accident left female cyclist hospitalised

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma is being investigated by police for potentially dangerous driving following a car accident in Tokyo that left a cyclist hospitalised.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the Premier League star's vehicle collided with a woman on a bicycle.

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The woman, reported to be in her 40s, was quickly taken to a hospital for examination following the accident.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is now investigating the circumstances of the crash.

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Mitoma crashes into a female cyclist

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, Mitoma allegedly drove through an intersection against a red light, having reportedly mistaken a green pedestrian signal for the traffic light.

Following the collision, the footballer immediately checked on the woman's condition and cooperated with police at the scene.

Mitoma's management company released a statement addressing the incident: "We sincerely apologise for the great inconvenience and worry caused to the injured party and all those involved in the accident."

Mitoma in action for Brighton - Photo Credit || Imago

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The statement continued: "Mr. Mitoma himself takes this accident very seriously and is responding with feelings of sympathy and apology to the injured party.

“The injured party has been examined at a medical institution and diagnosed with bruises, and Mr. Mitoma was not injured. We will inform you again if any further information becomes available."

"We take this matter very seriously and will fully cooperate with the investigation by the relevant authorities.

“We will also strive to thoroughly instill safe driving awareness and strengthen compliance education to prevent recurrence."

Japan's Kaouru Mitoma | Imago

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Meanwhile, with the new season approaching, Mitoma will be looking to return to form for Brighton.

The club finished eighth in the Premier League, securing a place in the Conference League playoffs under manager Fabian Hurzeler, who recently signed a new contract.