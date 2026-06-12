Super Falcons legend vows to help Zadok Yohanna settle in Premier League
Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has expressed immense joy following Brighton's capture of teenage compatriot Zadok Yohanna, promising to personally spearhead his integration into English football.
The three-time consecutive CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year has made a name for herself in Brighton, fresh off an exceptional campaign where she guided the Seagulls to the Women's FA Cup Final, and is primed to help the former Ikon Allah star settle.
What Nnadozie said
Speaking enthusiastically on Friday, June 11, Nnadozie revealed that cross-team pairing events based on nationality are frequently organised to build deep cultural bonds and that she intends to utilise the avenue in helping Yohanna.
"The best part is that we live in the same compound, so we will see each other often. I plan to welcome him properly, help him however I can, show him around, and take him to restaurants—things like that," Nnadozie stated. "I’m truly happy for him and glad to have another Nigerian at the club."
Zadok Yohanna: A meteoric rise to the Amex
Yohanna’s £21.5 million (€28 million) transfer from Swedish Allsvenskan side AIK Stockholm represents a spectacular career milestone, particularly since the 18-year-old winger has spent less than a single calendar year playing in European football since leaving Nigeria's Ikon Allah Football Academy in 2025.
Given his rapid, meteoric ascent from street football in Kaduna, the "Nigerian Neymar" will need guidance, and he can count on Nnadozie's experience.
While heavyweights such as Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Manchester City courted the dynamic forward, Brighton ultimately secured his signature on a five-year contract extending until June 2031.
By choosing the Sussex-based side over a Big Six destination, Yohanna has joined a club renowned for its world-class player development model, providing the young winger with a stable, first-team pathway.