Super Falcons legend vows to help Zadok Yohanna settle in Premier League

Zadok Yohanna will have one of the best goalkeepers in world football heloing him settle at Brighton.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has expressed immense joy following Brighton's capture of teenage compatriot Zadok Yohanna, promising to personally spearhead his integration into English football.

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The three-time consecutive CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year has made a name for herself in Brighton, fresh off an exceptional campaign where she guided the Seagulls to the Women's FA Cup Final, and is primed to help the former Ikon Allah star settle.

What Nnadozie said

Speaking enthusiastically on Friday, June 11, Nnadozie revealed that cross-team pairing events based on nationality are frequently organised to build deep cultural bonds and that she intends to utilise the avenue in helping Yohanna.

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"The best part is that we live in the same compound, so we will see each other often. I plan to welcome him properly, help him however I can, show him around, and take him to restaurants—things like that," Nnadozie stated. "I’m truly happy for him and glad to have another Nigerian at the club."

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie || Imago

Zadok Yohanna: A meteoric rise to the Amex

Yohanna’s £21.5 million (€28 million) transfer from Swedish Allsvenskan side AIK Stockholm represents a spectacular career milestone, particularly since the 18-year-old winger has spent less than a single calendar year playing in European football since leaving Nigeria's Ikon Allah Football Academy in 2025.

Given his rapid, meteoric ascent from street football in Kaduna, the "Nigerian Neymar" will need guidance, and he can count on Nnadozie's experience.

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Zadok Yohanna, latest Nigerian in the PL. || X

While heavyweights such as Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Manchester City courted the dynamic forward, Brighton ultimately secured his signature on a five-year contract extending until June 2031.