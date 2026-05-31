Super Falcons legend Nnadozie mercilessly beaten in England as Manchester City complete double

The Super Falcons' shotstopper was unable to stop Brighton from a humiliating FA Cup final loss

Nigeria’s star goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie suffered a bruising afternoon at Wembley Stadium as her Brighton & Hove Albion side was dismantled 4-0 by Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday.

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The Super Falcons legend, who was the hero of Brighton's historic cup run after a sensational semifinal performance against Arsenal, was left utterly powerless against the rampant FA Women's Super League champions.

Wembley Nightmare for the Seagulls

Brighton started brightly in what was their first-ever trip to the FA Cup final, even showing glimpses of the form that saw them defeat City during the regular league run-in.

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However, the wheels completely came off for the Seagulls late in the first half when Manchester City’s relentless pressure finally broke Nnadozie's resistance.

Fresh off signing a new contract extension to dismiss transfer rumours, Jamaican international Bunny Shaw opened the scoring in the 38th minute before City captain Alex Greenwood dealt a psychological blow by turning home a second deep into first-half stoppage time.

City Power to Domestic Glory

The second half offered no respite for the Nigerian shot-stopper as Manchester City comfortably shifted gears to secure the trophy for the first time since 2020.

Japanese international Aoba Fujino grabbed the third in the 66th minute, gracefully ghosting past two helpless Brighton defenders before unlocking a precise left-footed finish past Nnadozie.

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