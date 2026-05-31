Super Eagles star Onuachu adds another personal accolade after stellar season

Trabzonspor star Paul Onuachu is pushing for a place as the Super Eagles' number one striker after bagging another individual prize

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has claimed yet another individual honor in Turkey following a spectacular domestic campaign.

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The Nigerian international's extraordinary acrobatic effort for Trabzonspor has officially been voted the most beautiful goal of the 2025-2026 Süper Lig season.

A Breathtaking Moment of Brilliance

The award-winning strike dates back to September 27, 2025, during a high-stakes Matchday 7 fixture of the Turkish championship against Fatih Karagümrük.

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After receiving a precise cross from the right flank courtesy of teammate Wagner Pina, the towering forward executed a breathtaking, gravity-defying overhead kick to put Trabzonspor ahead in the 35th minute.

This moment of individual brilliance left a lasting impression on football fans across the country and proved vital in securing a hard-fought 4-3 victory for his team.

Onuachu completely dominated the encounter, also scoring a second goal later in the match to walk away with a decisive brace.

Capping Off a Phenomenal Campaign for Onuachu

The prestigious goal of the season accolade, which was decided via an intense fan poll, caps off a phenomenal individual year for the Nigerian star.

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With 22 goals in the Süper Lig, Onuachu finished among the league’s top goalscorers and served as the primary catalyst for Trabzonspor’s successful qualification for European competition.