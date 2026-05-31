Advertisement

Super Eagles star Onuachu adds another personal accolade after stellar season

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:28 - 31 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Paul Onuachu draws interest from Saudi Pro League club
Trabzonspor star Paul Onuachu is pushing for a place as the Super Eagles' number one striker after bagging another individual prize
Advertisement

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has claimed yet another individual honor in Turkey following a spectacular domestic campaign.

Advertisement

The Nigerian international's extraordinary acrobatic effort for Trabzonspor has officially been voted the most beautiful goal of the 2025-2026 Süper Lig season.

A Breathtaking Moment of Brilliance

The award-winning strike dates back to September 27, 2025, during a high-stakes Matchday 7 fixture of the Turkish championship against Fatih Karagümrük.

Advertisement

After receiving a precise cross from the right flank courtesy of teammate Wagner Pina, the towering forward executed a breathtaking, gravity-defying overhead kick to put Trabzonspor ahead in the 35th minute.

This moment of individual brilliance left a lasting impression on football fans across the country and proved vital in securing a hard-fought 4-3 victory for his team.

Onuachu completely dominated the encounter, also scoring a second goal later in the match to walk away with a decisive brace.

Capping Off a Phenomenal Campaign for Onuachu

The prestigious goal of the season accolade, which was decided via an intense fan poll, caps off a phenomenal individual year for the Nigerian star.

Advertisement

With 22 goals in the Süper Lig, Onuachu finished among the league’s top goalscorers and served as the primary catalyst for Trabzonspor’s successful qualification for European competition.

His acrobatic masterpiece against Karagümrük, which had already been named the best goal of September, will undoubtedly remain one of the most iconic standout moments of the entire 2025-2026 Turkish football calendar.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Bet of the Day: Today's Match Predictions With Expert Insights
Bet Of The Day
01.06.2026
Bet of the Day: Today's Match Predictions With Expert Insights
8 new laws FIFA are set to debut at the World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
31.05.2026
8 new laws FIFA are set to debut at the World Cup
Report: Man United dream of signing Victor Osimhen
Football
31.05.2026
Report: Man United dream of signing Victor Osimhen
Paul Onuachu draws interest from Saudi Pro League club
Super Eagles
31.05.2026
Super Eagles star Onuachu adds another personal accolade after stellar season
Messi vs Maradona: Legendary Argentine strike weighs in on debate
Football
31.05.2026
Messi vs Maradona: Legendary Argentine strike weighs in on debate
Super Eagles ace Iwobi ready to face Ronaldo, Lewandowski
Super Eagles
31.05.2026
Super Eagles ace Iwobi ready to face Ronaldo, Lewandowski