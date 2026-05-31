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Unity Cup hero Moffi reveals plan to usurp Osimhen in Super Eagles

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:57 - 31 May 2026
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Nigerian striker Terem Moffi is ready to do all it takes to become a Super Eagles regular
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Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi has opened up about the relentless battle for starting spots in Nigeria’s star-studded attack, warning that only players operating at their absolute peak can expect to command a regular place in the national team.

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The 27-year-old made the candid remarks fresh off guiding Nigeria to a dominant 3-0 victory over Jamaica in the Unity Cup final at The Valley in London, a result that saw the reigning champions successfully retain their crown.

A Golden Fortnight of Silverware for Moffi

Speaking to Molatsportgist in the aftermath of the trophy presentation, the Porto striker expressed immense pride in his recent explosive form.

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Moffi has enjoyed an extraordinary fortnight, capturing the Portuguese Primeira Liga title with FC Porto just two weeks prior to lifting international silverware with the Super Eagles in England.

“It feels great winning a title again,” a beaming Moffi stated. “My first one was two weeks ago and another one today. I feel really proud of myself and the team.”

The striker's recent club success caps a remarkable career turnaround after he secured a high-profile loan move away from French side OGC Nice following a highly publicised dispute with the club’s supporters.

Navigating Nigeria's Cutthroat Striker Hierarchy

Despite his golden run of form and a crucial goal in the final against the Reggae Boyz, Moffi refused to get complacent.

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With 2024 African Footballer of the Year frontrunner Victor Osimhen firmly occupying the mantle as Nigeria's premier number nine, Moffi acknowledged that continuous, unwavering consistency is the only way to challenge the established hierarchy.

“Of course you always have to look at ways to improve. I am not at my best, I have to be at a better level," Moffi admitted. "If you want to play for the Super Eagles, we all know we have top strikers, so you have to be at your best continuously.”

Moffi, who wore the captain's armband during the tournament while leading a rotated squad that heavily featured Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) stars, as the squad looks to carry this elite winning mentality into next year's international cycle.

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