Andrey Santos: The numbers that SHOW Man United have signed a complete midfielder

The numbers and the data both say the same thing: United haven't just signed a passenger, they've signed a defensive engine.

While some portions of the fanbase might clamour for flashier, more established household names, United's concrete and imminent summer signing of Chelsea's 22-year-old midfielder is a deeply calculated move.

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Santos proved his underlying offensive ceiling by chipping in crucial goal involvements last term, including a standout performance in May.

But his true value lies behind the gritty defensive numbers, backed up by his official WhoScored characteristics profile, which rates him 'Very Strong' for both tackling and blocking the ball, 'Strong' for aerial duels, passing and concentration.

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Here are three defining reasons why securing the Brazilian could be a genuine coup for Manchester United's rebuild under club legend Michael Carrick.

1. Elite Duels and Dominance in Phase One

The underlying data highlights that Santos is a powerhouse in tight spaces and physical duels.

He boasts an immense 62% total duel success rate, winning 75 individual physical battles across the season and WhoScored's own profile independently backs this up, marking him 'Very Strong' for tackling and 'Strong' in the air.

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Midfielders who command such high-efficiency ground dominance are rare in the modern game. For a United squad that has frequently suffered a soft underbelly and conceded easy transitions through the centre of the pitch, Santos provides an immediate tactical shield capable of stopping counter-attacks before they start.

His 'Style of Play' notes reinforce this further, flagging that he simply 'likes to tackle' — not a fluke, but a genuine trait of his game.

Andrey Santos won 67.8% of his ground duels in the Premier League last season, the best rate of any midfielder in the competition.



MUFC bound? 👀 pic.twitter.com/JltbrTwMjj — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 8, 2026

2. A Total Defensive Contribution Machine

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The volume of work Santos gets through over a campaign is striking. He racked up 129 total defensive contributions, driven by:

37 tackles made at a high success clip, 20 interceptions stemming from superb structural anticipation, 48 ball recoveries to secure possession and reset the tempo.

Combine that with a WhoScored rating of 'Strong' for concentration, and the picture is clear: Santos doesn't switch off.

He reads spaces expertly, covers horizontal ground efficiently, and protects his backline with elite positional discipline, a high-volume defensive presence rather than a headline-hunter.

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Andrey #Santos 2025/26 Premier League stats:



Defensive 1v1 - 70.5%

Defensive 1v1 in Zone 14 - 70.3%



Passing - 91.7%

20-30m progressive passes - 91.4%

Penalty area deliveries - 75%



Source: Wyscout#MUFC #datascouting #nanoanalysis pic.twitter.com/wxubbKPJ1u — Marek Marciniak (@mmfootballtalks) July 8, 2026

3. Structural Security and Press Resistance

While the underlying data shows he was dispossessed just twice over the season, his 91% Premier League passing accuracy verifies a vital trait: elite press resistance.

His data profile independently supports this, rating his passing 'Strong' and confirming his preferred style involves playing short passes, the kind of low-risk, tempo-controlling distribution United desperately need at the base of midfield.

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Santos does not panic under a high press. With 987 total touches, he demands the ball in deeper phases, absorbs opponent pressure, and accurately distributes short-to-medium sequences to his advanced playmakers.

Interestingly, his style notes also flag that he 'gets fouled often', a small but telling sign of a player comfortable carrying the ball into contact and drawing opponents out of shape rather than shirking involvement.

In conclusion

Santos is the perfect tactical piece for Manchester United. At an expected valuation of around £50m, signing a full international who combines this calibre of statistical output with a WhoScored profile showing no significant weaknesses is about as close to a no-brainer as transfer business gets.

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