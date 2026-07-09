‘I was rooting for Germany’ - Super Eagles goalkeeper names favourite to win World Cup

Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has tipped France to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, shifting his allegiance after his initial favourite, Germany, was eliminated from the tournament.

Okoye's choice reflects France's impressive form in the competition. Les Bleus have advanced to the quarter-finals with a commanding performance, securing nine points from three games in Group I with victories over Senegal (3-1), Iraq (3-0), and Norway (4-1).

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They continued their dominant run by defeating Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32. A narrow 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16, secured by a Kylian Mbappé penalty, has set up a quarter-final showdown with Morocco.

On the other hand, Germany's campaign ended in disappointment. After a promising start against Curaçao and Ivory Coast, but were defeated 2-1 by Ecuador. Their tournament came to an end after being knocked out by Paraguay on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

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Okoye picks World Cup winner

The Udinese shot-stopper shared his prediction while attending the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

Cardi B recently spotted with Maduka Okoye | Instagram/deuxmoi

Seated in the front row alongside American rapper Cardi B, the 26-year-old was interviewed by Dazed magazine about his pick for the World Cup champion.

Okoye, who formerly played for Watford, admitted he was originally supporting Germany but has now thrown his support behind France, one of the tournament's strongest remaining teams.

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Maduka Okoye || Imago

"I was rooting for Germany, but, unfortunately, we are out already, so I think I’ll go with France," Okoye stated.