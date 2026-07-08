Not even Argentina — Wenger names only team capable of stopping France

Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes only one team can stop France from winning the 2026 World Cup.

France, who lost the 2022 final to Argentina, have emerged as clear favourites after topping Group I with a perfect record, scoring ten goals in wins over Senegal, Iraq and Norway.

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In the other quarter-finals, Spain face Belgium while England take on Norway. World Cup holders Argentina will meet Switzerland for a place in the last four.

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Wenger is confident France will lift the trophy for a third time but insists Spain are the only side capable of denying them.

Arsene Wenger picks Spain as only team to stop France

“France will win the World Cup,” Wenger told Sky Sports.

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“I know you will say, ‘of course you say that, you’re French’.“But when you analyse the World Cup, the train runs at a certain pace, and you have to be able to get on it.

“For example, the Asian teams have gone out because they could not cope with the intensity and the pace of the games. They did not have enough to technically compete.

Spain players celebrating || imago

"The real question for me is Spain. If one team is capable now of beating France, I would say it is Spain because their technical level is better than France.

"They have quality and a culture of collective football that nobody else in the world has at that level.

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