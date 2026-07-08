World Cup
Egypt lodge FIFA complaint, demand officials' removal from World Cup after controversial defeat
Egypt's hopes of a historic upset were dashed as the reigning world champions, led by Lionel Messi, staged a dramatic comeback.
Argentina scored three goals in the final 15 minutes to overturn a two-goal deficit and secure a place in the semi-finals.
Enzo Fernandez's late header sealed the victory for Argentina, but the Egyptian camp believes referee Francois Letexier heavily influenced the result.
Egypt lodge complaints
According to reports from Diario AS, Egyptian FA president Hany Abo Rida has submitted a formal protest over two key decisions that went against his team.
The Pharaohs had a second goal disallowed by VAR due to a foul committed in the build-up. However, they allege that a similar infraction was overlooked by the officials just before Argentina scored their winning goal.
Furthermore, Egypt felt they were denied a clear penalty moments before the decisive goal when Mohamed Salah was challenged in the box by Julian Alvarez.
In their complaint, the Egyptian federation is seeking an explanation for what they term "controversial decisions" and has called for a full investigation.
They have also officially requested that the French refereeing team be barred from officiating any further matches in the tournament.
Argentina's winner sparked chaotic scenes on the sideline, with the Egyptian bench erupting in protest.
Goalkeeping coach Saafan El-Sagheer was sent off, and manager Hossam Hassan had to be restrained from confronting the referee.