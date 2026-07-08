Egypt lodge FIFA complaint, demand officials' removal from World Cup after controversial defeat

The Egyptian Football Association has reportedly filed a formal complaint with FIFA and demanded that the officiating team be removed from the World Cup following their controversial quarter-final defeat to Argentina.

Egypt's hopes of a historic upset were dashed as the reigning world champions, led by Lionel Messi, staged a dramatic comeback.

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Argentina scored three goals in the final 15 minutes to overturn a two-goal deficit and secure a place in the semi-finals.

Enzo Fernandez's late header sealed the victory for Argentina, but the Egyptian camp believes referee Francois Letexier heavily influenced the result.

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Egypt lodge complaints

According to reports from Diario AS, Egyptian FA president Hany Abo Rida has submitted a formal protest over two key decisions that went against his team.

The Pharaohs had a second goal disallowed by VAR due to a foul committed in the build-up. However, they allege that a similar infraction was overlooked by the officials just before Argentina scored their winning goal.

Ex-EPL referee calls out VAR inconsistency || Imago

Furthermore, Egypt felt they were denied a clear penalty moments before the decisive goal when Mohamed Salah was challenged in the box by Julian Alvarez.

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In their complaint, the Egyptian federation is seeking an explanation for what they term "controversial decisions" and has called for a full investigation.

They have also officially requested that the French refereeing team be barred from officiating any further matches in the tournament.

Egypt vs Argentina game || Imago

Argentina's winner sparked chaotic scenes on the sideline, with the Egyptian bench erupting in protest.

Goalkeeping coach Saafan El-Sagheer was sent off, and manager Hossam Hassan had to be restrained from confronting the referee.

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