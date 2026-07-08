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Arsenal set to make first summer signing with Illan Meslier joining on free transfer

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:53 - 08 July 2026
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Arsenal set to make first summer signing
Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of signing goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Leeds United.
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Meslier himself did not feature for the Leeds first team during the 2025/26 season, having fallen behind Karl Darlow and Lucas Perri at Elland Road. 

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Leeds had reportedly tried to sell the keeper last year but were unable to find a suitable buyer.

Despite his recent lack of game time, the former Lorient player brings a wealth of Premier League experience to North London, with 107 top-flight appearances to his name.

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Meslier set to join Arsenal

The 26-year-old Frenchman became a free agent at the end of June and has been searching for a new club. 

Arsenal have moved quickly to secure his services, with Meslier expected to undergo a medical before finalising his move to the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

Meslier is anticipated to join as the third-choice goalkeeper for the Gunners, providing depth behind David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

Illan Meslier goalkeeper of Leeds United || Imago
Illan Meslier goalkeeper of Leeds United || Imago
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Manager Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad after the possible departure of Leandro Trossard as the club prepares to defend their first league title in 22 years. 

The signing of Meslier follows the permanent acquisition of Piero Hincapie for £34.5 million after a successful loan spell.

Arsenal will begin their new Premier League campaign at home against newly-promoted Coventry on August 21.

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