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I am not worth £130 million - Arsenal target Rogers shuts down inflated price tag

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:03 - 04 July 2026
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Arsenal target Rogers shuts down inflated price tag
Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has expressed his surprise at the reported £130 million valuation placed on him, stating, "I'm not sure I'm worth all that!" as speculation links him with a move to Arsenal.
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The attacking midfielder has become a hot topic in the transfer market, with Arsenal leading the race for his signature following a stellar 2025-26 season. 

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Rogers was instrumental in Aston Villa's Europa League triumph, where they defeated Freiburg 3-0 in the Istanbul final to secure their first European trophy in 44 years.

His domestic form was equally impressive, as he netted 10 Premier League goals to help Unai Emery's side achieve a top-four finish for the second time in three seasons. 

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Rogers speaks on his price tag

Recent reports suggest Villa would demand a staggering £130 million to let go of their prized asset. 

This fee would set a new record for a British player, surpassing the £116 million Manchester City are set to pay Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson.

When asked about the hefty price tag at England's World Cup training camp, Rogers remained grounded. "I'm not sure I'm worth all that! Of course, it's nice to hear that from people," he commented.

Morgan Rogers for England || Imago
Morgan Rogers for England || Imago
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"But I don't let outside noise dictate things for me. I'm just going to keep focused, keep being me, keep being the person that got me here and keep trying to improve. I don't really listen to stuff like that."

Aston Villa are scheduled to face Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12. 

They will then kick off their 2026-27 Premier League season with an away match against Brighton on August 23, before hosting Arsenal at Villa Park on the weekend of August 29-30.

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