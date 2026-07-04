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Historic Zero — Jordan Ayew played 304 World Cup mins without ONE shot & Ghana fans have finally had enough

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 12:59 - 04 July 2026
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The numbers have turned frustration into outrage, and the backlash now feels bigger than one bad result.
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Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup ended the way many feared it might: quietly, bluntly and without much punch in the final third. 

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Colombia were the better side, but the real anger in Ghana comes from what the Black Stars failed to produce across the campaign, with Jordan Ayew becoming the face of that frustration.

Ayew: A brutal stat line

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The headline figure is almost impossible to ignore: Ayew started four World Cup matches, played 304 minutes and did not register a single shot. 

That means no shot on target, no shot blocked and no attempt that troubled an opponent’s goalkeeper from the group stage to the knock out.

For Ghana supporters, that is a devastating symbol of an attack that never found its rhythm. 

The Black Stars have long been associated with forwards who can change a game, so seeing the team’s skipper go through an entire World Cup without even testing the keeper has left fans stunned and angry.

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Stranded up front

The numbers only sharpen the criticism. Ayew finished the tournament with 105 touches, but just one of them came inside the opposition penalty area. 

That tells the story of a striker spending far too much time outside the danger zone and far too little time where matches are won.

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Against Colombia, the isolation became even more obvious. He managed only 26 touches in the knockout loss and finished with no accurate crosses, no successful dribbles and no clear attacking spark. 

Instead of leading the line like a penalty-box threat, he often had to drop deep just to get involved.

Ghanaians have had enough

The anger on social media has been fierce, and it is not hard to see why. One supporter summed up the mood by saying Ayew has gone through multiple World Cups without producing a single shot on target, a line that captures the disbelief surrounding his record.

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Another fan complained that Ghana were “playing with 10 men” because of the lack of attacking impact, while others demanded a complete reset for the national team. 

The frustration is not just about Ayew as an individual; it is about a system that left Ghana looking lifeless in front of goal.

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Colombia exposed the problem

Ghana’s loss to Colombia made the wider issue impossible to ignore. The Black Stars finished the match without a shot on target, while Colombia dominated the key attacking numbers and created the better chances throughout the contest.

Antoine Semenyo vs Ghana | IMAGO

That is why Ayew is taking so much heat. As the captain and the most visible forward, he has become the symbol of a blunt attack that never really threatened to hurt anyone. 

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Even if the issue is structural, the optics of a striker completing a World Cup without a shot are brutal.

Time for change

Ghana now face a difficult post-tournament reset. Ayew’s work rate and leadership may still have value, but international football is judged in the box, and the Black Stars simply were not dangerous enough.

The numbers suggest a team that needs a new attacking direction, perhaps with younger and more direct players leading the line. 

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Whatever the solution looks like, Ghana cannot afford another World Cup campaign where their main forward finishes with a historic zero. 

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