World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup: Colombia send Ghana back home in 90 minutes — No Extra Time Needed
Colombia did exactly what was required, and very little more. A sharp early goal from Jhon Arias was enough to seal a 1-0 victory over Ghana, sending the South Americans into the Round of 16 and ending the Black Stars’ World Cup run.
The match was settled quickly. After Jhon Cordoba went off injured in the eighth minute, substitute Luis Suarez helped create the opening goal just six minutes later, setting up Arias for a superb finish into the bottom corner.
That was the difference between the two sides. Colombia looked organised, calm and efficient, while Ghana struggled to turn their spells into real pressure.
Even when the Black Stars tried to increase the tempo after the interval, Colombia stayed compact and controlled the danger.
🇨🇴 Colombia have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026
Colombia stayed in control
Néstor Lorenzo’s side were disciplined throughout. They handled the game with maturity, kept Ghana at arm’s length and rarely gave away anything clear in their own box.
There was also a sense that Colombia could have won by more. Their attacking play was sharp enough to create more chances but their final touch was not always as clinical as it could have been.
Ghana fall short
Ghana's Black Stars worked hard and competed, but they were not sharp enough in the moments that mattered.
Injuries and stoppages disrupted their rhythm, and although they made changes to chase the game, they never found a way through Colombia’s back line.
The Black Stars leave with pride after a decent knockout run, but also with frustration. They had opportunities to make the game harder for Colombia, yet the South Americans never let the contest become chaotic.
What comes next
Colombia now move on to face the winner of Switzerland in Vancouver. They have looked impressive at this World Cup and will feel they have enough balance to trouble anyone left in the bracket.
For Ghana, it is the end of the road. They exit after a hard-fought campaign, but Colombia were simply better on the day and fully deserved their place in the last 16.