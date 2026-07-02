Colombia vs Ghana 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Black stars to shine bright in Kansas?

Colombia and Ghana will lock horns in the last-32 stage of the World Cup on Friday/Saturday midnight, with the winner set to face either Switzerland or Algeria in the round of 16.

Colombia advanced from their group as leaders and a genuine contender, carrying an unbeaten record across three matches in North America, while Ghana scraped through as runners-up with a win, a draw, and a defeat.

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Neither side can afford to be passive: one error, one missed chance, and the tournament is over.

Colombia vs Ghana match preview

Who will claim only their second-ever win in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages?

Colombia and Ghana will both be aiming to record their second-ever World Cup knockout victory when they lock horns in the round of 32 at Kansas City Stadium.

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Colombia were impressive in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, picking up seven points from their three matches to finish at the top of Group K, two points ahead of Portugal.

It was another excellent World Cup defensive performance for Los Cafeteros, who conceded just one goal in the group phase to make it four clean sheets across their last six World Cup matches.

They may need some time to get going at the other end of the pitch, though, with all four group stage goals coming on after the 40th minute.

Nestor Lorenzo's side will face either Switzerland or Algeria in the round of 16 if they were to win this match, ahead of a potential quarter-final with the holders Argentina.

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Meanwhile, Ghana, under Carlos Queiroz, were efficient rather than spectacular in the group phase.

A 1-0 win over Panama provided the foundation, a goalless draw with England demonstrated defensive organisation, and a 2-1 defeat to Croatia exposed the limits of their attacking output.

Nevertheless, the Black Stars have the opportunity to progress to the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

They have needed their defending to be sound throughout, having averaged just 36% possession during this year’s World Cup group phase – the second-lowest such figure among teams that progressed to the last 32, behind Paraguay.

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Unless they can end a trend of ten consecutive internationals with no more than one goal to their name, their defensive unit will again have to stand tall and be resolute.

However, Ghana proved against England that they are capable of keeping out high-quality opposition, and they certainly have the tools to upset Colombia here.

Colombia vs Ghana head-to-head

This clash at the 2026 World Cup will represent the first-ever meeting between Colombia and Ghana.

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Colombia have won their last four games against African sides at the World Cup, including beating a stubborn DR Congo in this year’s group stage.

However, their only previous such match in the knockout stages saw them beaten 2-1 after extra-time in the round of 16 by a Roger Milla-inspired Cameroon in 1990.

Ghana, meanwhile, have lost all three of their World Cup games against South American nations.

Their most memorable, though, came on penalties against Uruguay in their controversial 2010 quarter-final showdown, when Luis Suárez’s hand notoriously took centre stage.

Colombia vs Ghana bet builder

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Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Colombia to win in 90 mins 1.45 High Value bet Under 2.5 goals 1.75 High Half 1x2 First half to end in draw 2.35 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Colombia to win in 90 mins

Colombia head into this knockout fixture full of confidence, having put in controlled performances and showing real attacking threat.

Their record against African teams is also positive, as they’ve won three of the last five such fixtures.

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Meanwhile, Ghana have had a mixed bag of results recently, winning just one of their last nine internationals. That run included five defeats on the bounce, but they hope to move away from that trend with Queiroz at the helm.

Still, the reality is that the Ghanaians have scored just two goals across their three World Cup games so far.

They’ve not capitalised on the talents of Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo just yet, focusing more on being defensively solid.

The West African nation will look to frustrate the South Americans, who will be backed by legions of their loyal fans in Kansas City, but the atmosphere and gulf in quality should make the difference for Colombia.

Under 2.5 goals

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Colombia conceded only one goal in the group stages, while Ghana scored just twice.

Going further back, Ghana haven't scored more than one goal in any of their last eight matches.

Although Colombia put three past Uzbekistan, they only scored once in their last two games against DR Congo and Portugal.

Two out of three group games for each country went under 2.5 goals, so we're tipping that as part of our Colombia vs Ghana bet builder.

First half to end in a draw

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With a place in the last 16 up for grabs, we don’t expect goals to flow in this one.

Ghana’s deep defence is used to absorbing pressure with the hope of creating chances through their counter-attack. The Black Stars managed a clean sheet against England despite facing the Three Lions’ gems up front.

Colombia need to find a way past the Africans’ low block, which may take longer than expected. Additionally, Nestor’s men are well drilled at the back. They’ve only shipped one goal in the competition so far.

It would take something extraordinary for Ghana to breach their defence, especially in the first period.

The South Americans have already been level at the break in each of their last two matches. Ghana, meanwhile, went into half-time deadlocked in three of their previous four games (75%).

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As a result, we expect both teams to test each other in the opening stanza of this game.

Colombia vs Ghana team news

Colombia have not reported any injury concerns ahead of this match, so the South Americans are expected to have a full squad available for selection.

As a result, there are unlikely to be any surprises when it comes to their starting side, with Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez and James Rodriguez set to feature as the front three.

Suarez only featured off the bench against Portugal last time out, having been a slight injury doubt ahead of the clash, but the Sporting Lisbon striker is fit to start here.

As for Ghana, their main concern surrounds Antoine Semenyo, with the Manchester City attacker struggling due to an ankle issue. However, the 26-year-old is expected to start.

Lawrence Ati Zigi also remains a fitness doubt for Ghana, so Benjamin Asare is likely to continue between the sticks for the African outfit.

Jordan Ayew has found the back of the net on 34 occasions for his national side, and the experienced attacker is again set to lead the line in this knockout fixture.

Colombia vs Ghana predicted lineups

Colombia predicted XI (4-3-3)

Vargas; Muñoz, Lucumi, Sánchez, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodríguez, Suárez, Díaz

Ghana predicted XI (4-5-1)

Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Luckassen, Mensah; Sulemana, Partey, Owusu, Sibo, Semenyo; Ayew

Colombia vs Ghana prediction

This should be a tight match.

Yes, the World Cup bracket has delivered a matchup that, on paper, favours Colombia at almost every position. However, Ghana have the defensive quality to make this a very uncomfortable game for Colombia.

Still, we are expecting the South American outfit to navigate their way into the last-16 stage of the tournament.