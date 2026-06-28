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2026 FIFA World Cup: 'I'm proud of Ghana' – Mario Balotelli backs Black Stars

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:30 - 28 June 2026
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Mario Balotelli for Manchester City. Image || FILE
Balotelli has revealed he will be cheering for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli has announced that he will be supporting Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, explaining that his decision is rooted in both family heritage and Italy's failure to qualify for the tournament.

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Balotelli shows off his Champions League trophy || Credit: Balotelli/Instagram

The 35-year-old made his feelings clear during an appearance on the Men in Blazers show, where he admitted the Black Stars now have his full support.

"There is no Italy, so I support Ghana. Obviously I'm from Ghana and I'm proud of Ghana," Balotelli said.

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Ghanaian roots remain close to his heart

Although Balotelli represented Italy throughout his international career, he was born in Palermo to Ghanaian parents, Thomas and Rose Barwuah.

When he was three years old, he entered foster care with the Balotelli family after his biological parents struggled to cope with his medical needs. Raised by Francesco and Silvia Balotelli in northern Italy, he later adopted their surname.

Before permanently joining the Balotelli family, he spent weekdays with his foster parents while continuing to visit his biological family on weekends.

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Italian citizenship laws meant Balotelli had to wait until his 18th birthday before officially becoming an Italian citizen, a status he received in August 2008.

Balotelli went on to enjoy an eventful international career with Italy, becoming one of the country's most recognisable forwards.

He represented the Azzurri at UEFA Euro 2012, helping them reach the final with a memorable brace against Germany in the semi-finals. He later featured at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

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Following his famous performance against Germany, Balotelli dedicated both goals to his foster mother, Silvia, in an emotional celebration.

With Italy absent from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Balotelli's attention has shifted to Ghana, the country of his birth family's heritage.

The Black Stars have reached the knockout stages and will now look to continue their impressive campaign as they bid to make further history on football's biggest stage.

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