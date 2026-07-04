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Cape Verde equal Super Eagles record against Argentina despite World Cup heartbreak

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 02:19 - 04 July 2026
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World Cup debutants Cape Verde produced a heroic performance against Argentina, but fell short in the end.
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World Cup defending champions Argentina were heavy favourites coming into this game, and took the lead inside the opening half hour.

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Lionel Messi took down a brilliant pass from Lisandro Martínez and finished past Vozinha in the Cape Verde goal.

Cape Verde had to come back twice, forcing Argentina to win it in the second half of extra time.

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Cape Verde equal Super Eagles record

By scoring two goals, Cape Verde become only the second African nation, after Nigeria’s Super Eagles, to score twice against Argentina in a World Cup match.

Nigeria scored twice in 2014, with both goals scored by Ahmed Musa. Messi scored twice for Argentina as they ran out 3-2 winners.

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Argentina now move on to face another African nation, Egypt, in the quarter-finals after the Pharaohs produced a stunning penalty shootout victory in their Round of 16 clash.

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