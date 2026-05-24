Fulham vs Newcastle: Why final-day win brought heartbreak for Super Eagles trio Iwobi, Bassey & Chukwueze

Pure, unadulterated heartbreak! Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze put on absolute masterclasses on the final day, but it wasn't enough to save their European dreams.

Fulham crushed Newcastle United 2-0 at a rocking Craven Cottage on the ultimate day of the Premier League season.

Alex Iwobi put on a creative clinic, while Calvin Bassey locked down the defence to bag an elite clean sheet.

Despite the magnificent win, Marco Silva’s men missed out on European football by a heartbreaking, microscopic single point.

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Talk about a cruel, emotional rollercoaster to wrap up the season. Craven Cottage was absolutely rocking on Sunday afternoon as Fulham completely outclassed Newcastle United 2-0 to end their three-match winless run in style.

On paper, it looked like the perfect final-day celebration for our Super Eagles contingent.

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Alex Iwobi frustrated earlier in the season by an injury, and Calvin Bassey both started and put on absolute masterclasses, while Samuel Chukwueze's side got the job done.

But as the final whistles blew across England, reality set in. Despite the brilliant three points, the result brought absolute, bittersweet heartbreak, Fulham finished this grueling 2025/26 campaign sitting just one single point outside the European qualification places.

To come that close to bringing European nights back to the Cottage, only to have it snatched away at the death, is an incredibly bitter pill to swallow.

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Seeing out the season in style! 🔥🤍 pic.twitter.com/KJN3UWR4Vs — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 24, 2026

How the Final Day Action Unfolded

The drama actually started before a single ball was even kicked. Newcastle suffered a massive pre-match disaster during warm-ups when their star midfielder Sandro Tonali, the tactical powerhouse whose radar data has been trending all over social media, picked up a sudden injury and had to be replaced by Joe Willock.

Once the game served off, Fulham took complete control:

Sandro Tonali missed the action for Newcastle || Credit: Imago

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19th Minute (Issa Diop): The stadium erupted early when a brilliant free-kick from Kevin rattled violently off the crossbar, allowing a lurking Issa Diop to react fastest and head home the rebound.

79th Minute (Tom Cairney): The iconic club captain put the ice on the cake late in the second half, unleashing a sublime, trademark left-footed curler from the edge of the box straight into the absolute top corner.

The Naija Show: Iwobi and Bassey Put on a Clinic

While Samuel Chukwueze tragically missed out on the matchday squad entirely, Iwobi and Bassey made sure Nigeria's flag flew incredibly high in West London.

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Alex Iwobi was playing like a man possessed, running the half-spaces and dropping a creative display that had fans singing his praises.

Chukwueze missed the game.

The midfield maestro created the joint-most chances on the pitch (3), delivered 3 key passes, completed 79% of his passes, and recorded a mind-boggling 10 touches in the opposition box, more than any other player.

At the back, Calvin Bassey was a certified brick wall. "Big Shirley" ended his league season with a flawless clean sheet, 2 tackles, 3 crucial clearances, 5 ball recoveries, and even advanced up the pitch to register a key pass and create a chance.

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Riding the Wave to the International Break

Marco Silva’s men can hold their heads incredibly high, but the "what ifs" will definitely haunt them over the summer break.

Thankfully, Iwobi and Bassey won't have much time to overthink the heartbreak. Both players have been named in Eric Chelle’s heavyweight 24-man Super Eagles squad and are expected to fly out of London immediately.

Eric Chelle of Super Eagles. || Imago

They will be linking up with the likes of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, fresh off his spectacular Serie A goal, to prepare for blockbuster June friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

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