STOP LAZY DEBATES! The ultimate, no-nonsense fan guide to reading football stats without looking clueless

Stop comparing apples to oranges! Learn the BEST way to read football stats, or data radar charts to uncover your favourite players’ hidden tactical superpowers.

For ages, football debates have been ruined by one lazy, deeply flawed question: “Is Player A better than Player B?”

No two players are the same. Modern data radars don't measure "good or bad", they show a player's unique, individualised habits, DNA, and style.

We decode the metric profiles of Éderson, Sandro Tonali, and Mateus Fernandes to show exactly what superpower each baller brings to a manager's system.

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Let’s be completely honest: football transfer windows have been fuelled by a lazy, broken question for decades: 'Is Player A better than Player B?'

We watch clubs smash hundred-million-pound transfer records on a global superstar, only to scream at our TVs when they look completely lost on the pitch. Why? Because they were bought for their "reputation" rather than their tactical fit.

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But a quiet, data-driven revolution is taking over modern football analytics and social media.

Top-tier sporting directors are completely abandoning generalised ratings. Instead, they are utilising advanced radar charts (like the trending visual below) to map out individual strengths.

It’s time for fans to upgrade their football IQ. Stop looking at these charts to see who has the "bigger circle" and start seeing them as a blueprint of what you will get MORE from each player.

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Source: Databomb

The Midfield Three: A Battle of Archetypes

Nowhere is this analytical shift more evident than in the massive summer transfer battle brewing over three of Europe's most talked-about midfielders: Ederson (Atalanta), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United), and Mateus Fernandes (West Ham United).

If a powerhouse like Manchester United are looking for a midfield overhaul, they shouldn't ask who the "best" player is. The Red Devils must ask what problem they are trying to solve. Let's decode their individual superpowers.

Michael Carrick. || Imago

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Ederson (Atalanta) Tonali (Newcastle United) Fernandes (West Ham) The Progressive Playmaker Transitional Powerhouse Defensive Destroyer Forward Passes: 86.9% Duel Win%: 74.3% Duel Win%: 81.4% Progressive Passes: 80.1% Progressive Carries: 67.2% Possession Won: 82.8% Key Passes: 69.9% Forward Passes: 72.9% Forward Pass%: 73.2%

1. Ederson: The Deep-Lying Metronome

If your team constantly dominates possession but looks completely clueless when trying to break down a stubborn, parked defensive low-block, the data points squarely to Atalanta's Brazilian maestro, Ederson.

Look at his blue line on the radar, it completely balloons across the passing metrics. He boasts a massive 86.9% for forward passes, 85.3% for forward pass accuracy, and an elite 80.1% for progressive passes.

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Ederson isn't a destroyer; he is a deep-lying metronome who sits in the centre circle, dictates the tempo, and carves teams open with precision lasers.

2. Sandro Tonali: The Box-to-Box Engine

Newcastle’s midfield dynamo offers an entirely different flavour of progression. Sandro Tonali doesn’t just pass teams to death; he physically puts the team on his back and runs with them.

Sandro Tonali in action for Newcastle || Credit: Imago

Look at his green line. With a strong 67.2% in progressive carries and a robust 74.3% duel win rate, Tonali excels in pure transitional chaos.

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If a manager wants a high-octane, box-to-box engine who can win a hard tackle in his own box and instantly burst through lines to drag the team up the pitch, Tonali is the ultimate cheat code.

🔴🚨“𝐈 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐊 𝐇𝐄’𝐒 𝐁𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐈 𝐋𝐈𝐊𝐄 𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐄 BUT 𝐈 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐈” 🇮🇹😮‍💨-𝐏𝐀𝐔𝐋 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐄𝐒



Tonali is Top 1% for Km Covered a player who can get fans off their seat🤩



Comparing Tonali to Ugarte is mad🤯

pic.twitter.com/dAuMseB4jd — The Stat Guy (@The_Stat_Guy_10) March 30, 2026

3. Mateus Fernandes: The Human Shield

West Ham's breakout gem presents the most specialised, lock-down defensive profile of the trio.

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His orange line absolutely dominates the defensive sectors, registering an astonishing 81.4% in duels and an elite 82.8% in possession won.

While his forward-passing metrics drop below his peers, his ability to execute tactical fouls, protect a backline, and vacuum up loose balls is unmatched.

The lack of respect shown towards 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗨𝗦 𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗦 (𝟮𝟭) is outrageous.



One of the best young players this season of the best league in the world.



𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥, 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗨𝗦. 🇵🇹❤️ pic.twitter.com/YWPbJnejal — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) May 19, 2026

The Verdict: Baleba Test

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To prove how this works, imagine throwing Brighton's rising star Carlos Baleba into this exact comparison chart.

His radar wouldn't challenge Éderson's passing stats, but his defensive spikes would instantly show a manager looking for raw, physical ball-recovery exactly how much defensive security they would gain.

Carlos Baleba playing against Brighton in a pre-season friendly | Imago

Data radars aren't a video game cheat code to find the "highest-rated" player. They are a mirror of tactical identity.