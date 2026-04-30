Revealed: Real cost of keeping Anglo-Ghanaian Mainoo at Man United after £135K-a-week deal
Manchester United have finally confirmed that homegrown midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has inked a blockbuster five-year contract, locking the 21-year-old in at Old Trafford until June 2031.
But it's not just commitment, it's cold, hard cash. At a jaw-dropping £135,000 per week, this bumper deal announced on Thursday afternoon will cost the Red Devils a whopping £35.1 million over its lifespan, signaling sky-high belief in a talent who was loan-hunting just months ago.
Breaking down the £35.1m price tag
❤️🔥 One of our own.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2026
Kobbie Mainoo is here to stay 🔏 pic.twitter.com/GQi2uJaqQG
Let's crunch the numbers on United's investment:
Weekly Wage: £135,000, more than a fivefold jump from his previous £25,000-per-week youth deal signed at 17.
Annual Salary: £135k x 52 weeks = £7.02 million per year.
5-year total (Base Salary): £7.02m x 5 = £35.1 million.
Tack on performance incentives, like bonuses for appearances, goals, assists, and trophies, and the true cost could climb higher, aligning Mainoo with United's elite earners.
This isn't pocket change; it's a calculated gamble on a pivotal star who embodies the club's youth revolution.
Contract highlights and timeline
The deal secures Mainoo through 2031, with clauses tying his earnings to first-team impact. It caps a whirlwind path: from uncertainty to cornerstone.
The Turbulent Backstory
Earlier this 2025/26 season, under Ruben Amorim, Mainoo tumbled down the pecking order, starting sparingly and even eyeing January loans.
Enter interim boss Michael Carrick, whose magic touch revived him, 11 starts in the last 12 games, dazzling displays, and a swift England recall under Thomas Tuchel. Now, he's primed for World Cup 2026 glory.
Director of Football Jason Wilcox hailed Mainoo as central to United's European resurgence. The player himself radiated loyalty:
"Manchester United has always been my home... I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies."
Fans erupted in relief after months of contract jitters, viewing this as the "Carrick Effect" paying dividends.
For a club rebuilding amid financial scrutiny, splashing £35.1M on an "unproven" 21-year-old screams ambition. Can Mainoo deliver the trophies to justify it? Old Trafford holds its breath.