Revealed: Real cost of keeping Anglo-Ghanaian Mainoo at Man United after £135K-a-week deal

A homegrown midfielder, 5-year commitment, and a weekly wage that exposes how much faith United are placing in one unproven talent.

Manchester United have finally confirmed that homegrown midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has inked a blockbuster five-year contract, locking the 21-year-old in at Old Trafford until June 2031.

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But it's not just commitment, it's cold, hard cash. At a jaw-dropping £135,000 per week, this bumper deal announced on Thursday afternoon will cost the Red Devils a whopping £35.1 million over its lifespan, signaling sky-high belief in a talent who was loan-hunting just months ago.

Breaking down the £35.1m price tag

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❤️‍🔥 One of our own.



Kobbie Mainoo is here to stay 🔏 pic.twitter.com/GQi2uJaqQG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2026

Let's crunch the numbers on United's investment:

Weekly Wage: £135,000, more than a fivefold jump from his previous £25,000-per-week youth deal signed at 17.

Annual Salary: £135k x 52 weeks = £7.02 million per year.

5-year total (Base Salary): £7.02m x 5 = £35.1 million.

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Kobbie Mainoo has inked a blockbuster five-year contract at Man United.

Tack on performance incentives, like bonuses for appearances, goals, assists, and trophies, and the true cost could climb higher, aligning Mainoo with United's elite earners.

This isn't pocket change; it's a calculated gamble on a pivotal star who embodies the club's youth revolution.

Contract highlights and timeline

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The deal secures Mainoo through 2031, with clauses tying his earnings to first-team impact. It caps a whirlwind path: from uncertainty to cornerstone.

The Turbulent Backstory

Earlier this 2025/26 season, under Ruben Amorim, Mainoo tumbled down the pecking order, starting sparingly and even eyeing January loans.

Enter interim boss Michael Carrick, whose magic touch revived him, 11 starts in the last 12 games, dazzling displays, and a swift England recall under Thomas Tuchel. Now, he's primed for World Cup 2026 glory.

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Director of Football Jason Wilcox hailed Mainoo as central to United's European resurgence. The player himself radiated loyalty:

"Manchester United has always been my home... I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies."

Fans erupted in relief after months of contract jitters, viewing this as the "Carrick Effect" paying dividends.

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