Advertisement

Ex-Man United star Pogba advises Mainoo on future decision amid contract talks

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:58 - 22 April 2026
Pogba advises Mainoo on future decisions
Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has advised Kobbie Mainoo to make his future decisions based on securing regular first-team football, as the young midfielder looks set to sign a new contract with the club.
Advertisement

Mainoo has successfully re-established himself as a key player in the starting lineup under interim manager Michael Carrick. 

Advertisement

This marks a significant turnaround for the 21-year-old, who had struggled for opportunities under the previous manager, Ruben Amorim, leading to speculation about his future at Old Trafford.

It was reported that Mainoo had sought a loan move last summer to gain more consistent playing time, a request that the club denied. 

Advertisement

Pogba’s advice for Mainoo

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, he shared his perspective on Mainoo's situation. "He played and he's such a talented, such a talented kid. He's still young," Pogba said. "It's difficult. It's really difficult. It's the way he feels. 

“If he feels that, if he's good with the manager, if the manager really trusts him, because he's going to have all the clubs behind him, this is for sure."

Paul Pogba, former Manchester United player || X
Paul Pogba, former Manchester United player || X

Pogba highlighted the internal conflict a young player faces when their talent is recognised, but opportunities are limited.

Advertisement

"A kid like this... that thinks that he can play and other people think that he can play, his managers pushing him, telling him, 'You can play in this team, why you don't play?' That also puts this in this kid and he's like, 'Yeah, I should leave,'” he explained.

However, Pogba stopped short of explicitly telling Mainoo to depart, acknowledging the midfielder's strong connection to the club and his immense potential.

Kobbie Mainoo | Photo: Imago
Kobbie Mainoo | Photo: Imago

"Maybe it's not the right decision. And it's really hard for me to say he should leave when he's so loved by the people at United," Pogba conceded. 

"He's such a great player, a big potential and he can do a great career at Manchester United also. I just wish him the best... I just want to see this kid play because it's enjoyable to see him play."

Advertisement

With his current contract entering its final 12 months this summer, he now appears on the verge of committing to a new long-term deal.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen's absence a bigger blow than Onuachu's
Football
22.04.2026
Report: Saudi club prepared to pay Super Eagles striker x4 current salary
Chelsea consider sacking Rosenior as BlueCo eye experienced manager
Premier League
22.04.2026
Chelsea consider sacking Rosenior as BlueCo eye experienced manager
More problems for Chelsea as Cucurella's barber leaks sensitive information
Football
22.04.2026
More problems for Chelsea as Cucurella's barber leaks sensitive information
Pogba advises Mainoo on future decisions
Football
22.04.2026
Ex-Man United star Pogba advises Mainoo on future decision amid contract talks
Pogba opens up on what led to his fallout with Mourinho
Football
22.04.2026
Pogba opens up on what led to his fallout with Mourinho at Manchester United
Yamal is the best — Akor Adams crowns Barcelona star king of LaLiga over Mbappe
Football
22.04.2026
Yamal is the best — Akor Adams crowns Barcelona star king of LaLiga over Mbappe