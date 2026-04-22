Ex-Man United star Pogba advises Mainoo on future decision amid contract talks

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has advised Kobbie Mainoo to make his future decisions based on securing regular first-team football, as the young midfielder looks set to sign a new contract with the club.

Mainoo has successfully re-established himself as a key player in the starting lineup under interim manager Michael Carrick.

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This marks a significant turnaround for the 21-year-old, who had struggled for opportunities under the previous manager, Ruben Amorim, leading to speculation about his future at Old Trafford.

It was reported that Mainoo had sought a loan move last summer to gain more consistent playing time, a request that the club denied.

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Pogba’s advice for Mainoo

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, he shared his perspective on Mainoo's situation. "He played and he's such a talented, such a talented kid. He's still young," Pogba said. "It's difficult. It's really difficult. It's the way he feels.

“If he feels that, if he's good with the manager, if the manager really trusts him, because he's going to have all the clubs behind him, this is for sure."

Paul Pogba, former Manchester United player || X

Pogba highlighted the internal conflict a young player faces when their talent is recognised, but opportunities are limited.

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"A kid like this... that thinks that he can play and other people think that he can play, his managers pushing him, telling him, 'You can play in this team, why you don't play?' That also puts this in this kid and he's like, 'Yeah, I should leave,'” he explained.

However, Pogba stopped short of explicitly telling Mainoo to depart, acknowledging the midfielder's strong connection to the club and his immense potential.

Kobbie Mainoo | Photo: Imago

"Maybe it's not the right decision. And it's really hard for me to say he should leave when he's so loved by the people at United," Pogba conceded.

"He's such a great player, a big potential and he can do a great career at Manchester United also. I just wish him the best... I just want to see this kid play because it's enjoyable to see him play."

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