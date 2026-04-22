Why Bruno Fernandes won't win Ballon d'Or at United — Paul Pogba explains

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has claimed there is only one reason why Bruno Fernandes will not be in the running to win the Ballon d’Or.

Fernandes is enjoying another magnificent campaign at Old Trafford, leading the charge as United edge closer to securing Champions League football.

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The captain was decisive once again last weekend, providing a brilliant assist for Matheus Cunha’s winner in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

With five games remaining, the Portugal international is a heavy favourite for the Premier League Player of the Year award, having also netted eight top-flight goals.

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Pogba opens up on Bruno Fernandes' case for Ballon d'Or

🚨🌕 Paul Pogba on Bruno Fernandes: “If you put him in Man City, he’s in the Ballon d’Or top three!”, told @RioMeets. pic.twitter.com/9KQkpk1Z4O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2026

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Pogba, who played 79 times alongside Fernandes before departing for Monaco, hailed his former teammate's ability.

He claimed that if Fernandes were playing for Manchester City or challenging for the game's biggest trophies, he would be a permanent fixture on the Ballon d’Or podium.

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“Can Bruno Fernandes do more than he does now at United?” Pogba asked Ferdinand.

“Do you think if Bruno is in another team, he’s not in the top three [for the Ballon d’Or] player?

“For me, you put him at City, he’s in the [final] three for the Ballon d’Or.

"Bruno Fernandes, with the stats, the season, the way he plays and everything… but when you don’t win, we don’t even think about it. It’s like that. This is life. This is football.”