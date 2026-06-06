Everyone knows it — Mbappe aims brutal dig at Barcelona
France international forward Kylian Mbappé stated his current team, Real Madrid, were the undisputed pinnacle of global football, firing a thinly veiled shot at arch-rivals Barcelona.
What Mbappe said
In a recent interview with Sorare, the French superstar, who fulfilled a childhood dream by joining Real Madrid, stated:
"Apart from Barcelona fans, everyone knows that Real Madrid is the GREATEST club in the world. I think it’s clear to everyone. It’s the club that embodies greatness."
Mbappé made those comments despite a frustrating personal domestic spell for the 27-year-old; since finally arriving at the Santiago Bernabéu, Mbappé has been condemned to two consecutive seasons without lifting the LALIGA title as a resurgent Barcelona squad successfully captured both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 campaigns.
Real Madrid’s gap on Barcelona
While Barcelona and Real Madrid are universally recognised as arguably the two most popular sporting institutions on the planet, the capital club boasts a trophy cabinet.
This gap is most pronounced in the Champions League; since Barcelona last lifted the prestigious European Cup in the 2014/15 season, Real Madrid has thoroughly dominated the competition, securing an incredible five titles to further extend their record.