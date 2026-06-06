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Everyone knows it — Mbappe aims brutal dig at Barcelona

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:49 - 06 June 2026
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Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé stoked the rivalry with Barcelona in his latest comment.
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France international forward Kylian Mbappé stated his current team, Real Madrid, were the undisputed pinnacle of global football, firing a thinly veiled shot at arch-rivals Barcelona.

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What Mbappe said 

In a recent interview with Sorare, the French superstar, who fulfilled a childhood dream by joining Real Madrid, stated:

"Apart from Barcelona fans, everyone knows that Real Madrid is the GREATEST club in the world. I think it’s clear to everyone. It’s the club that embodies greatness."

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Mbappé made those comments despite a frustrating personal domestic spell for the 27-year-old; since finally arriving at the Santiago Bernabéu, Mbappé has been condemned to two consecutive seasons without lifting the LALIGA title as a resurgent Barcelona squad successfully captured both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 campaigns

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

Real Madrid’s gap on Barcelona

While Barcelona and Real Madrid are universally recognised as arguably the two most popular sporting institutions on the planet, the capital club boasts a trophy cabinet. 

This gap is most pronounced in the Champions League; since Barcelona last lifted the prestigious European Cup in the 2014/15 season, Real Madrid has thoroughly dominated the competition, securing an incredible five titles to further extend their record.

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