Everyone knows it — Mbappe aims brutal dig at Barcelona

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé stoked the rivalry with Barcelona in his latest comment.

France international forward Kylian Mbappé stated his current team, Real Madrid, were the undisputed pinnacle of global football, firing a thinly veiled shot at arch-rivals Barcelona.

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What Mbappe said

In a recent interview with Sorare, the French superstar, who fulfilled a childhood dream by joining Real Madrid, stated:

"Apart from Barcelona fans, everyone knows that Real Madrid is the GREATEST club in the world. I think it’s clear to everyone. It’s the club that embodies greatness."

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Mbappé made those comments despite a frustrating personal domestic spell for the 27-year-old; since finally arriving at the Santiago Bernabéu, Mbappé has been condemned to two consecutive seasons without lifting the LALIGA title as a resurgent Barcelona squad successfully captured both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 campaigns.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

Real Madrid’s gap on Barcelona

While Barcelona and Real Madrid are universally recognised as arguably the two most popular sporting institutions on the planet, the capital club boasts a trophy cabinet.