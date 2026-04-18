Bruno Fernandes closes in on huge Premier League record after Chelsea win

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes took another giant step towards Premier League immortality on Saturday night as the Red Devils defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Bruno Fernandes continued his incredible push for the Premier League Player of the Year by registering his 18th assist of the 2025/26 season

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The Portuguese midfielder provided the decisive pass for Matheus Cunha’s 43rd-minute winner, continuing his remarkable campaign as the league’s standout playmaker.

With just five games remaining, Fernandes now sits only two assists short of the all-time single-season Premier League record of 20, jointly held by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (2002/03) and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20).

Fernandes close to smashing Premier League record

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Fernandes has been the heartbeat of Manchester United all season, combining vision, leadership, and an uncanny ability to unlock defences.

His 18 assists have come from both open play and set-pieces, showcasing his versatility and consistency even during periods when United’s results have fluctuated.

The 31-year-old has already smashed Manchester United’s club record for the most Premier League assists in a single season, surpassing the previous benchmark set by David Beckham.

🇵🇹💫 Bruno Fernandes now has 18 assists in the Premier League this season.



Just 2 more to match the all-time record of 20, set by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. pic.twitter.com/XvqOxnwmwi — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 18, 2026

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His current tally also places him well clear of any other player in the division this term.

Should Fernandes reach or surpass 20 assists, he would etch his name alongside two of the Premier League’s greatest creators in the history books.