Chelsea vs Man Utd: Rosenior in trouble as Cunha condemns Blues to 6th defeat in 7 games

Chelsea suffered another damaging defeat on Saturday night, losing 1-0 to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior's Chelsea missed the chance to take advantage of an injury-ravaged Manchester United side at Stamford Bridge.

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Chelsea vs Man Utd: How it happened

Chelsea started the game on the front foot, looking to take advantage of Manchester United's makeshift defence.

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Teenage star Estêvão rattled the post early on but was soon forced off with a suspected hamstring injury.

Despite Chelsea’s pressure, United struck with their only shot on target before the break as Matheus Cunha buried a cutback from Bruno Fernandes.

The second half saw Chelsea hunt for an equaliser to keep their fading Champions League hopes alive. Liam Delap hit the woodwork as Chelsea probed, but the inevitable breakthrough never came.

The result leaves Chelsea 10 points adrift of United, piling pressure on manager Liam Rosenior.