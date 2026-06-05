‘He’s a Beast’ – Rodri predicts Ballon d’Or winner

Rodri tipped Lamine Yamal for Ballon d’Or glory

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has backed Spain teammate Lamine Yamal to become a future Ballon d’Or winner, describing the teenage sensation as a unique talent with an extraordinary future ahead of him.

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Rodri in action || Imago

Rodri predicted while reflecting on his own remarkable journey to football’s most prestigious individual award, admitting that lifting the trophy was never something he believed was possible during his younger years.

Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d’Or after an outstanding campaign for both club and country.

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The Spanish midfielder played an important role in Manchester City's successes, helping the club win the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup before guiding Spain to UEFA Euro 2024 glory.

His achievement ended a six-year wait for a midfielder to win the award, becoming the first player in his position to claim the honour since Luka Modrić in 2018.

Rodri predicts Ballon d’Or success for Yamal

The Spanish international reserved special praise for Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, who has emerged as one of world football's brightest talents despite his young age.

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Rodri believes the teenager possesses all the qualities required to eventually win the Ballon d’Or.

He said, "Two Spanish players, one of the present and one of the future. He's already a star, but with the future he has ahead of him, it's impressive. One day he'll win the Ballon d'Or, he's a beast."

Yamal has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past two seasons, becoming a key figure for both Barcelona and Spain while breaking numerous age-related records along the way.

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According to the midfielder, Yamal possesses exceptional character traits that have helped him cope with the pressures of elite football.

"He's a spectacular guy. I have a very good relationship with him. People don't know him that well. I would encourage people to get to know him. He's a fantastic guy," Rodri said.

Rodri also dismissed concerns that the intense attention surrounding the teenager could negatively impact his development.

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