‘I won't make it to 32’ - Rodri claims his retirement may come sooner than expected due to packed fixtures
The Ballon d'Or winner spoke out after a series of major injuries, highlighting the unsustainable physical and mental toll on elite players.
Following his return from an ACL injury, the midfielder has played an important role in Man City’s title charge this season.
He helped the team claim a 2-1 win over Arsenal last weekend, giving them an advantage in the Premier League title race.
Rodri fears he might retire soon
Rodri, a pivotal figure for both his club and the Spanish national team, offered a stark evaluation of his future in the sport.
The 29-year-old, who has previously recovered from a significant ACL injury, believes the ever-expanding calendar is pushing athletes to their physical limits and jeopardising their careers.
In a candid interview with DAZN's Premier Corner, the Spanish international did not hold back, issuing a grim prediction about his professional future if changes are not made.
"Either we stop or I won't make it to 32," Rodri stated bluntly. "You have to know how to pace yourself, because the body has its limits and we all have an expiration date."
Beyond the physical strain, Rodri emphasised the immense psychological exhaustion that comes with consistently competing in the final stages of major tournaments.
He revealed that after Spain's victory at Euro 2024, he felt completely drained and struggled with motivation.
"When that European Championship we won ended, I was extremely worn out from reaching the final stages of everything for 5-6 consecutive years," he explained.
"More than physically, mentally I didn't know how to face it in the following years because of the burnout. I reached the peak, I almost reached the maximum I could have achieved, and it was a moment I used to recharge and recharge."