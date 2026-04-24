‘You are done, mate’ - Gary Neville claims Rice's reaction after City’s defeat shows title is lost

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has suggested that Declan Rice's emotional reaction following a recent defeat is a clear sign that Arsenal's Premier League title challenge is "done".

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad last Sunday, with the title race now in the Citizens' hands.

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After the game, Rice was seen encouraging his teammates, insisting, "It's not done," after a crucial loss to Manchester City.

The moment came during a difficult period for the Gunners, who have managed only one victory in their last six matches across all competitions.

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Neville reacts to Rice’s reaction

Neville interpreted the midfielder's passionate display as a sign of resignation rather than defiance. Speaking on The Overlap, the eight-time Premier League winner explained his perspective.

"If I was watching Declan Rice, nearly in tears, saying ‘It’s not done’, I’d be thinking ‘you are done, mate’," Neville stated.

Gary Neville | Getty

"He wasn’t quite in tears, but he looked like [shakes head] ‘It’s not done’. I would look at him and think ‘he is done’."

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Despite his analysis, Neville expressed a desire to see Arsenal succeed. "I hope Arsenal win it," he added.

"It’s a good response, but I just didn’t feel confident [when he was saying it]. I am a big fan of him, and I thought he would potentially grip that game."

Rice's defiant on-pitch message || Imago

Despite their recent slump, Arsenal remain firmly in the title race. Although they have slipped from the top spot for the first time in 200 days, with Manchester City now leading on goal difference, the championship battle is expected to go down to the wire.

The Gunners have an opportunity to create a six-point gap before City's next league fixture, starting with a home match against an out-of-form Newcastle United on Saturday.

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