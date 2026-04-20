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‘It's not over’ -Rice send motivational message to Arsenal players after Man City defeat

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:26 - 20 April 2026
Rice send motivational message to Arsenal players
Declan Rice reportedly shared a defiant three-word message with his squad, urging them to keep fighting after the final whistle was blown.
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Pep Guardiola's side seized control of the title race with a crucial 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium, narrowing the gap on the league leaders to just three points. 

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After the game, Rice delivered a rallying cry to captain Martin Odegaard following a damaging loss to Manchester City that has significantly impacted their Premier League title aspirations.

With a win against Burnley on Wednesday, City could overtake Mikel Arteta's team and claim the top spot for the first time since August.

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Rice’s message to Odegaard

Sky Sports cameras captured Rice on the pitch at full-time, emphatically telling Odegaard, "it's not done," in a clear show of defiance.

Speaking after the match, Odegaard acknowledged the team's frustration but remained focused on the path ahead.

"There's always that pressure in football, always noise," Odegaard told Sky Sports. "That's a part of being a football player at this level. 

Declan Rice || imago
Declan Rice || imago
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“We are going to keep going, focus on ourselves like we've done all season. We look forward to the next game and move on. That's all we're going to do."

Although Arsenal still holds a three-point lead, they have now played one more game than their title rivals. 

City's upcoming match against Burnley presents an opportunity for them to move ahead of the Gunners on goal difference if they secure a victory by two or more goals.

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