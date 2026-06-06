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Don't sign him — Ex-Arsenal star warns Arteta over £80M target

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:29 - 06 June 2026
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Former Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has warned his former club to think twice before landing their top target this summer.
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The Spaniard has warned Mikel Arteta against pursuing Sandro Tonali from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, despite growing links with the Italian midfielder.

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Reports suggest Newcastle could demand as much as £80m or more for the 26-year-old, who has impressed since joining the Magpies and remains under contract until at least 2029.

Sandro Tonali in action for Newcastle || Credit: Imago
Sandro Tonali missed the action for Newcastle || Credit: Imago

Monreal believes signing Tonali would create a major selection headache in central midfield and could ultimately force Arsenal to sell one of their star players.

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Monreal warns Arteta against signing Tonali

“If Arsenal buys Tonali, they will get the best midfielder in the world,” Monreal said in an interview with Rekatochklart.

“But they signed Zubimendi for a lot of money last year, so it’s difficult. To have both Tonali, Zubimendi, and Rice would be a lot, so I can only imagine that they would have to sell either Zubimendi or Declan Rice if they really want Tonali.

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“In my opinion, they already have the two best defensive midfielders in the world.”

Arsenal signed Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for £55m last summer, and his arrival allowed Declan Rice to transform into the league's best defender.

However, Tonali is widely regarded as the next best thing in that position, and it remains to be seen how the transfer saga unfolds.

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