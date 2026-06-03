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‘You can’t touch this’ — Man United legend Evra kicks off 50-year banter with Arsenal after UCL loss

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:22 - 03 June 2026
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Red Devils legend Patrice Evra has promised Arsenal 50 years of banter after the Gunners lost the Champions League final to PSG
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Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has mercilessly mocked Arsenal following their heartbreaking defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

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The Gunners missed out on Europe's ultimate prize yet again, falling 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a tense 1-1 draw in Budapest.

Soundtracking the Champions League Drought

The former France captain took to social media on Wednesday to rub salt into the wounds of the Arsenal fanbase by posting a video featuring the iconic Champions League trophy.

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Evra deliberately set the clip to MC Hammer’s famous hit ‘U Can’t Touch This’, a direct swipe at the North London club's complete inability to lift the European Cup throughout their entire 139-year history.

The gesture carries significant weight given Evra's own pedigree, having won the prestigious tournament back in 2008 during his trophy-laden spell under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.

A Fresh Era of Heavy Social Media Banter

This latest stunt is part of a long-standing tradition for Evra, who has famously teased Arsenal for years over their lack of major silverware, even coining the term “Netflix club” to describe their tendency to always look ahead to the next season.

After Arsenal fans thought they had earned some respite by winning the Premier League title, the United icon made it clear that this European failure resets the clock entirely.

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"Guys, I tried to be a gentleman... but some Arsenal fans are getting a bit too comfortable," Evra stated on X. "You finally won the war after 22 years of banter. Now, let’s kick off another 50 years of banter about the Big Ears Cup."

The provocative post has already sparked reactions across social media platforms, proving that even in retirement, the former defender is more than ready to keep the classic Premier League rivalry alive.

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