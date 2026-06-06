Barcelona reject chance to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move this summer, but it appears Barcelona will not be a potential destination.

Barcelona have reportedly decided against pursuing a move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, despite being offered the opportunity to sign one of Europe's most prolific forwards.

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Chelsea have been linked to Victor Osimhen | Imago

According to reports from Spanish media Diario Sport, the Catalan giants remain fully focused on securing Atlético Madrid star Julián Álvarez, whom they view as the ideal long-term replacement for veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona make transfer decision

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Reports from Diario Sport indicate that intermediaries recently approached Barcelona about a possible deal for Osimhen.

However, the La Liga champions are said to have declined the opportunity, preferring to concentrate their resources on a potential move for Álvarez.

Barcelona's sporting hierarchy reportedly believes the Argentine international fits the club's long-term project and style of play, making him their primary attacking target for the upcoming transfer window.

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The decision comes despite Osimhen's impressive performances over the last few seasons, which have made him one of the most coveted strikers in world football.

Osimhen's performances have more than justified the growing interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

Since arriving at Galatasaray, the Super Eagles forward has established himself as one of the most lethal attackers in the game, scoring 59 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions.

His goals have played an important role in helping the Turkish giants secure two league titles and a Turkish Cup.

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Although Barcelona have stepped away from the race, several major clubs remain interested in signing the Nigerian star.

Reports suggest that Manchester United view Osimhen as a leading candidate to spearhead their attack next season as they continue rebuilding under manager Michael Carrick.

There is also speculation linking the striker with Real Madrid, particularly amid reports that José Mourinho could become involved in the club's plans.

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Atlético Madrid also emerged as a possible destination should Álvarez leave the club. Such a move would see Osimhen reunite with fellow Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman in the Spanish capital.