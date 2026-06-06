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‘He is among the world's top 3–5 strikers’ - Galatasaray coach reveals why Osimhen is a prime target

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:08 - 06 June 2026
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Galatasaray coach reveals why Osimhen is a prime target
Galatasaray's assistant manager, Ismael Garcia Gomez, has detailed the unique attributes that make Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen a prime target for top European clubs, including Real Madrid and Manchester United.
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Osimhen has become one of the most sought-after forwards ahead of the summer transfer window, thanks to his sensational form in Turkey. 

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The 27-year-old, who initially joined Galatasaray on loan in 2024 before making the move permanent, has solidified his status as a world-class goalscorer.

Since his arrival in Istanbul, he has been prolific, netting an impressive 59 goals in 74 matches across all competitions. His contributions have been instrumental in securing two league titles and a Turkish Cup for the club.

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Garcia Gomez speaks on Osimhen

In a recent interview, assistant coach Ismael Garcia Gomez lauded Osimhen's impact and highlighted the qualities that distinguish him from other strikers.

"We have very top-level players, but in my opinion, Osimhen is among the world's top 3–5 strikers," Garcia stated. 

"He possesses an extremely high level and impressive physical strength: he presses, he defends… In addition, he has the ability to influence the opposing defence even in moments when he's not heavily involved in the game."

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen |IMAGO
Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen |IMAGO
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Several of Europe's biggest clubs are reportedly preparing bids for the Nigerian international. Premier League giants Manchester United have identified Osimhen as their ideal signing to lead their attack next season. 

In Spain, Real Madrid are also keeping a close watch, with a potential move linked to the possible appointment of José Mourinho.

Atlético Madrid have also entered the race, viewing the Super Eagles star as a replacement for Julián Álvarez, should he depart this summer.

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