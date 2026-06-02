Atletico Madrid ask Galatasaray about Osimhen
Atlético Madrid have reportedly contacted Galatasaray to enquire about the availability of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, as they are preparing a contingency plan should Julián Álvarez depart the club this summer.
Atletico Madrid’s plan
Atletico Madrid are believed to be preparing for the potential exit of Argentine forward Alvaraz, who is being intently courted by Barcelona.
Despite Diego Simeone’s side maintaining a desire to keep Álvarez and recently mockingly rebuffing an opening €100 million bid from the Catalan giants, the financial windfall generated from any successful sale would make acquiring Osimhen completely attainable for the Madrid club.
Because Barcelona's pursuit threatens to eventually break Atlético's resistance, especially with the Argentine said to have agreed to personal terms with the Blaugrana, Yenicag Newspaper is reporting that the Rojiblancos have contacted Galatasaray.
Potentian Osimhen x Lookman duo
Extracting Osimhen from Istanbul will require an astronomical financial commitment, as Galatasaray currently maintain a strict "not for sale" stance for the 27-year-old.
The Turkish heavyweights will reportedly only listen to incoming bids that start from €140 million. Ironically, if Atlético successfully blocks Álvarez's exit, Barcelona are also evaluating Osimhen as their primary backup option.
However, if Atlético ultimately cashes in on Álvarez and successfully orchestrate the Osimhen transfer, it would create a historic attacking duo at the Cívitas Metropolitano, as it would see Simeone pair the Super Eagles' two most recent CAF Men's Player of the Year winners, Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.