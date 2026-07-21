Chelsea and Tottenham linked with sensational swap deal involving Pedro Neto

London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly in discussions over a potential blockbuster swap deal ahead of the new season.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly in discussions over a blockbuster swap deal that could see Christian Romero move to Stamford Bridge in exchange for Portuguese winger Pedro Neto.

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Spurs, who are in the midst of a major rebuild following two disappointing seasons, have offered captain Romero to Chelsea, with the Argentine defender believed to be keen on the move.

Chelsea and Tottenham are in talks about a remarkable ‘swap’ deal including Pedro Neto and Cuti Romero. Of course this is two separate transactions. Same value roughly.



Romero said to be incredibly keen on the move to #CFC



Neto just wants first team football and that is not… — John Harriott (@JHFootballAgent) July 20, 2026

His international teammate Enzo Fernandez is understood to have played a significant role in convincing him to consider a switch to west London.

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In a related development, Tottenham have also submitted a verbal bid to Chelsea for Neto, though it remains unclear whether Chelsea intend to structure the arrangement as a straight swap deal.

Romero's departure from north London looks increasingly inevitable. Roberto De Zerbi has already moved to strengthen his defensive options with the signings of Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, and still has Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso, and Ben Davies available at centre-back.

Adequate preparations have clearly been made for life without their captain.

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