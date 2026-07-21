Vinícius Jr debuts new look after facial transformation as Real Madrid star shares kiss with ex-girlfriend Virginia Fonseca

The Real Madrid star has officially rekindled his romance with the Brazilian influencer after a turbulent split, while a reported cosmetic procedure gives Vini Jr a noticeably refreshed look.

Vinícius Jr and Virginia Fonseca may have broken up in May, but the story between the Real Madrid star and Brazil’s biggest influencer appears far from over.

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The former couple have once again been at the centre of reconciliation speculation after being seen sharing a kiss publicly, while Vini Jr has also debuted a noticeably refreshed appearance following a reported cosmetic chin harmonisation in Brazil.

Vinicius Jr and Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

The developments have added another dramatic twist to one of Brazil’s most closely followed celebrity relationships, which has been marked by romance, controversy, a public breakup and months of speculation about whether the pair would eventually find their way back to each other.

According to the LeoDias portal via Hugo Gloss, the player and the influencer arrived in Goiânia on her jet to attend the inauguration of Virginia's new gym.

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Vini Jr’s New Look

Vincius and Virginai Fonseca are back together | X/@quem

While his love life has been dominating headlines, Vini Jr has also been turning heads with a noticeable change in his appearance.

Leo Dias Portal reported the Real Madrid star underwent a chin harmonisation procedure in Goiânia after returning to Brazil.

The reported procedure was carried out by celebrity dermatologist Dr Alessandro Alarcão, who travelled from Miami to Goiânia to attend to Vini Jr and Virginia.

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Vincius and Virginai Fonseca are back together | X/@quem

The clinic reportedly closed its doors to the public for the day, with the couple receiving treatment under strict privacy measures.

Vini Jr at the clinic after his chin harmonization surgery | Credit: X

The treatment is described as a cosmetic procedure designed to enhance the projection and definition of the chin and improve facial balance.

Vinicius Jr.’s new look following his chin harmonization surgery | Credit: X

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Images of Vini Jr following the procedure have since attracted attention online, with fans commenting on the changes to his appearance.

🚨 JUST IN: Vini Jr. underwent a CHIN HARMONIZATION surgery in Brazil yesterday . @tmcesporte pic.twitter.com/jhnUAo9Lty — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 20, 2026

Vinicius Jr and Virginia Fonseca's relationship

Vinicius and Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

Vini Jr and Virginia’s relationship first became one of Brazil’s biggest celebrity stories after they officially went public in 2025.

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Their romance was not without controversy. Even before their relationship was officially established, Vini Jr was forced to publicly apologise to Virginia following allegations surrounding messages exchanged with another woman.

Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

The pair appeared to move past the controversy and continued their relationship into 2026, with Virginia regularly supporting the Real Madrid forward and sharing glimpses of their life together.

Vinicius Jr at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

In May, however, the relationship came to an abrupt end.

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Virginia announced their breakup saying she had learned not to compromise on what she considered “non-negotiable” and that she preferred to end the relationship with affection rather than remain in something that no longer made sense.

Pulse Sports reported that the announcement came shortly after she had attended Real Madrid’s victory over Real Oviedo at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The split quickly became a major story in Brazil, with Vini Jr subsequently deleting photos of the pair from his social media accounts.

The breakup, however, did not appear to bring an end to their relationship.

Within weeks, fans began noticing a series of clues suggesting that the pair were once again spending time together.

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Brazilian media reported a number of coincidences and social-media interactions that fuelled speculation, including Virginia’s appearance at an NBA game in New York where Vini Jr’s close associate was also spotted.

Fans also noticed that Vini Jr had unfollowed a large number of women on Instagram, interpreting the move as another possible sign that he was attempting to repair the relationship.

The reconciliation rumours became even harder to ignore after the pair were reportedly seen together during a European getaway.

Pulse Sports previously reported on a viral holiday photograph that showed Vini Jr and Virginia together, reigniting speculation that they had quietly reconciled following their breakup. At the time, however, neither had publicly confirmed that they were officially back together.

Vinicius and Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

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At the time, however, neither had publicly confirmed that they were officially back together.

Vinicius Jr and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

More recently, Virginia shared photographs from a luxury birthday trip to Sardinia, Italy, where she celebrated Vini Jr’s 26th birthday.

The Real Madrid star then left a very public message in the comments.

“Te amo” which translated to “I love you.”

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Vinicius scores a header for Brazil || imago

The affectionate declaration, accompanied by a heart emoji, was another major sign that the relationship had entered a new phase, even though there has still been no formal announcement confirming their reunion

Now, photographs showing the pair sharing a kiss have added another layer to the story.