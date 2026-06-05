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Why PSG is perfect for Osimhen — Former Nigerian star explains

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:51 - 05 June 2026
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Barcelona are interested in a move for Osimhen - Photo: IMAGO
Victor Osimhen's future remains a buzz-generating topic, with a former Super Eagles international weighing in.
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Former Super Eagles defender Godwin Okpara has spoken in favour of Victor Osimhen moving to Paris Saint-Germain, suggesting that the European champions would provide a perfect platform for the coveted striker.

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What Okpara said 

Speaking to Footy Africa, the 53-year-old, who himself represented PSG, stated that the 27-year-old former CAF POTY would fit into the Parisiens' squad like a glove. 

"It will only make them more formidable. For Osimhen, joining PSG means returning to a league he already knows well, so adaptation won’t be an issue," Okpara stated. 

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Highlighting the PSG's ambition after they recently secured consecutive Champions League titles, he added, "It's a fantastic club for him – one that’s hungry for every trophy. They are a winning machine.”

Chelsea have been linked to Victor Osimhen | Imago

“Next year, they’ll be aiming for another Champions League triumph. So why not? PSG could be the perfect platform. For Osimhen, this move would be excellent – both for him and for Nigeria as a whole."

Interest in Victor Osimhen 

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Okpara's comments come amid an ongoing widespread transfer interest surrounding Osimhen, though successfully extracting him from Turkey remains an incredibly difficult operation. 

Galatasaray currently maintain that they have no desire to sell their prized asset after he recently fired them to consecutive league titles, and Osimhen himself is unwilling to leave Istanbul unless a truly astronomical offer is presented. 

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