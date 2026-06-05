Why PSG is perfect for Osimhen — Former Nigerian star explains

Victor Osimhen's future remains a buzz-generating topic, with a former Super Eagles international weighing in.

Former Super Eagles defender Godwin Okpara has spoken in favour of Victor Osimhen moving to Paris Saint-Germain, suggesting that the European champions would provide a perfect platform for the coveted striker.

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What Okpara said

Speaking to Footy Africa, the 53-year-old, who himself represented PSG, stated that the 27-year-old former CAF POTY would fit into the Parisiens' squad like a glove.

"It will only make them more formidable. For Osimhen, joining PSG means returning to a league he already knows well, so adaptation won’t be an issue," Okpara stated.

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Highlighting the PSG's ambition after they recently secured consecutive Champions League titles, he added, "It's a fantastic club for him – one that’s hungry for every trophy. They are a winning machine.”

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“Next year, they’ll be aiming for another Champions League triumph. So why not? PSG could be the perfect platform. For Osimhen, this move would be excellent – both for him and for Nigeria as a whole."

Interest in Victor Osimhen

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Okpara's comments come amid an ongoing widespread transfer interest surrounding Osimhen, though successfully extracting him from Turkey remains an incredibly difficult operation.