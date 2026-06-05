Victor Osimhen: If he avoids injuries — Insider reveals Barcelona's condition to sign Super Eagles ace

According to a Turkish football expert, Barcelona had contacted Galatasaray for Osimhen since January.

Turkish sports journalist Evren Göz has revealed that Barcelona contacted Galatasaray during the winter transfer window to declare their concrete interest in Victor Osimhen verbally and even attempted to secure a preliminary agreement ahead of the summer.

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Barcelona's early contact for Osimhen

Barcelona are one of the top clubs in pursuit of Victor Osimhen this summer. However, according to Göz, per Webaslan, they have had the Nigeria international in consideration for months.

"In the winter, Barcelona said, 'We will most likely be interested in Osimhen, and if he doesn't suffer a serious injury, we even want to make a preliminary agreement.'"

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Despite this alleged, proactive approach, however, the 27-year-old is merely viewed as a backup option for the Blaugrana; Atlético Madrid's decorated forward Julián Álvarez remains their prime target for the ongoing transfer window.

Galatasaray stance

Despite Barcelona's early groundwork, Galatasaray maintain a strict "not for sale" stance for their prized possession.

The club's president, Dursun Özbek, has continuously reinforced this position, declaring that they have refused to slap a price tag on the 2022/23 Serie A champion because he is not available for transfer under any circumstances.

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