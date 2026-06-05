Galatasaray settle Osimhen debt
Galatasaray have reportedly completed all outstanding financial obligations to Napoli regarding the permanent transfer of Victor Osimhen.
Galatasaray complete payment
According to a recent report by the Turkish outlet Yeniçağ, the Istanbul heavyweights successfully cleared the final €17.5 million instalment last week.
To secure the signing of the 27-year-old striker, Galatasaray agreed to a club-record €75 million transfer fee. The payment structure was split into staggered tranches; following an initial upfront payment of €40 million last summer, the remaining €35 million was divided, culminating in this newly settled final €17.5 million clearance.
Cim-Bom had to scale major hurdles to complete the deal, especially with Napoli demanding a significant portion of the payment upfront.
Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek had to personally intervene, directly using his own private company's finances to ensure the deal was funded and pushed across the line.
Transfer interest in Osimhen
With the transfer fee now settled, Galatasaray now have to focus on swatting away suitors. Osimhen continues to generate widespread transfer interest from elite clubs across Europe's top divisions. However, having gone to immense lengths to complete the operation, the Galatasaray board has reiterated its "not for sale" stance on its prized offensive asset.
The Super Eagles ace is viewed as an untouchable cornerstone of the club's immediate future, and they have no desire to sanction his departure.