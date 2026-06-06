Osimhen missing as Yamal tops list of 20 most valuable players in the world

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been ranked as the most valuable footballer in the world for 2026.

According to the CIES Football Observatory’s latest ranking, the Barcelona and Spain winger has an estimated transfer value of €358.1 million, putting him clear of every other player on the planet ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

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The 18-year-old sensation tops the list ahead of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (€227.3m) and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé (€165.7m).

Yamal tops list of 20 most valuable players, Osimhen missing

Yamal’s staggering valuation reflects his explosive performances at both club and international level, his long-term contract at Barcelona, and his status as one of the brightest young talents in football history.

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Spain international Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

At just 18, he combines elite technical ability, creativity, and consistency in a way that has convinced the data model he represents the highest long-term potential in world football.

Victor Osimhen missing from most valuable players in the world

A notable absentee from the top 20, and shockingly, entire top 100 is Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen.

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The 27-year-old striker, currently playing for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig, has seen his valuation drop significantly.

His age, combined with playing outside Europe’s top-five leagues, has hurt his standing in the CIES model, which places heavy emphasis on youth, league strength, and long-term resale value.

Top 20 most valuable players for 2026

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