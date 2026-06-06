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Osimhen missing as Yamal tops list of 20 most valuable players in the world

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:19 - 06 June 2026
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Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been ranked as the most valuable footballer in the world for 2026.
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According to the CIES Football Observatory’s latest ranking, the Barcelona and Spain winger has an estimated transfer value of €358.1 million, putting him clear of every other player on the planet ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

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The 18-year-old sensation tops the list ahead of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (€227.3m) and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé (€165.7m).

Yamal tops list of 20 most valuable players, Osimhen missing

Yamal’s staggering valuation reflects his explosive performances at both club and international level, his long-term contract at Barcelona, and his status as one of the brightest young talents in football history.

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Lamine Yamal Ines Garcia
Spain international Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

At just 18, he combines elite technical ability, creativity, and consistency in a way that has convinced the data model he represents the highest long-term potential in world football.

Victor Osimhen missing from most valuable players in the world

A notable absentee from the top 20, and shockingly, entire top 100 is Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen.

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The 27-year-old striker, currently playing for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig, has seen his valuation drop significantly.

His age, combined with playing outside Europe’s top-five leagues, has hurt his standing in the CIES model, which places heavy emphasis on youth, league strength, and long-term resale value.

Top 20 most valuable players for 2026

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  • Lamine Yamal – FC Barcelona – €358.1m  

  • Erling Haaland – Manchester City – €227.3m  

  • Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid – €165.7m  

  • Michael Olise – Bayern München – €140.5m  

  • Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa – €136.8m  

  • Désiré Doué – Paris Saint-Germain – €133.2m  

  • Kenan Yildiz – Juventus – €133.0m  

  • Nico O’Reilly – Manchester City – €125.0m  

  • Arda Güler – Real Madrid – €124.8m  

  • Pau Cubarsí – FC Barcelona – €124.6m  

  • Florian Wirtz – Liverpool – €120.6m  

  • Pedri – FC Barcelona – €120.3m  

  • Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid – €118.7m  

  • Yan Diomandé – RB Leipzig – €118.3m  

  • Hugo Ekitike – Liverpool – €117.1m  

  • João Neves – Paris Saint-Germain – €115.9m  

  • Fermín López – FC Barcelona – €113.4m  

  • Estêvão Willian – Chelsea – €112.0m  

  • Dean Huijsen – Real Madrid – €111.2m  

  • Bukayo Saka – Arsenal – €110.6m 

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Victor Osimhen Lamine Yamal
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