‘I don’t know how he’ll fit into the starting XI’ - Ex-Newcastle star questions Arsenal’s move for Guimaraes

Former Newcastle player Chris Waddle has expressed surprise regarding Arsenal's signing of Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal are on the verge of a major summer signing, having reached a £75 million agreement with Newcastle United for their captain, Guimaraes.

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The Brazilian international has completed his medical and will soon join up with the Arsenal squad.

However, his move has prompted questions from former professionals about his potential role at the Emirates.

Waddle on Guimaraes’ move to Arsenal

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Despite Arsenal's swift action to secure the highly-rated midfielder, ex-England star Chris Waddle has expressed surprise at the transfer, questioning where Guimaraes would fit into Mikel Arteta's established system.

Waddle highlighted the existing strength in Arsenal's midfield, which was a cornerstone of their Premier League title-winning campaign.

Former Newcastle player Chris Waddle || Imago

"I don’t know where Bruno Guimaraes will play for Arsenal if he makes the move to north London," Waddle told BetBrain.

"Declan Rice had a more advanced role last season and Martin Zubimendi sat deeper. They had a good midfield system last year, so you have to question where he’ll fit in."

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"Guimaraes is an all-round player, he isn’t scared in possession, and he’s got the legs to go up and down the pitch," he added. "But Arsenal have already got very similar players so I’m quite surprised they’ve gone all in for him."

Waddle, however, suggests the acquisition might be more about building depth for a multi-front campaign rather than an immediate upgrade to the starting lineup.

Bruno Guimarães of Newcastle tussles with Iliman Ndiaye of Everton | Image credits: Imago

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"There’s no doubt he’s a good acquisition if they’re going to be challenging for three or four trophies next season, as they’ll need to rest players," Waddle noted. "I don’t know how he’ll fit into the starting XI, though."