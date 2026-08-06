‘He's not coming’ - Mikel Obi shuts down Vinicius to Arsenal rumour

Former Chelsea and Nigeria star John Mikel Obi has poured cold water on speculation linking Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. with a move to Arsenal.

The Brazilian international has been a subject of intense transfer talk, with reports linking him to Arsenal as his contract situation at Real Madrid remains a topic of discussion.

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With his current deal set to expire at the end of next season, rumours about a potential exit from the Santiago Bernabéu have intensified.

Arsenal, seeking to bolster their attack after an inconsistent season, have been frequently named as a leading suitor for the 26-year-old winger.

Mikel Obi on Vinicius’ move to Arsenal

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Speaking on his "Obi One Podcast," the former midfielder was adamant that the Brazilian star will not be leaving the Spanish capital.

“He's not coming. Forget about that. He's just using Arsenal to get a better deal. He's not leaving Real Madrid,” Mikel stated firmly. “I'm sure about that. One hundred per cent. He's not leaving Real Madrid. Why will he leave?”

Mikel Obi || X

Mikel acknowledged Arsenal's stature but pointed to the resolve of Real Madrid's leadership as a major obstacle.

“Arsenal is a big team and Real Madrid are not willing to budge. Florentino Perez is not willing to budge, so I don't think Vini's coming to Arsenal.”

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He emphasised the magnitude of such a potential deal, calling it "one hell of a deal" and potentially "the signing of the Premier League so far."

He added, "It will surely be the biggest transfer of all time in the Premier League. But I just think it's not going to happen. He's going to stay at Real Madrid."

Real Madrid star Vinicius || Imago

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The ex-Chelsea player also touched upon a past issue between Vinicius and José Mourinho, who was at Benfica at the time, but suggested it wouldn't be a barrier to their professional relationship.

"Knowing Jose Mourinho, you have a fallout with him and he tells you exactly what he wants. If you do what he wants, you move on and you guys become best pals."

Mikel concluded by reiterating his belief that both the player and the club are aligned on his future.