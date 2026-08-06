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‘It sounds extortionate’ - Owen begs Liverpool against Barcola pursuit as Salah replacement

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 08:52 - 06 August 2026
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Owen begs Liverpool against Barcola pursuit
Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has urged the club to abandon their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola if the French champions hold firm on their "extortionate" £145 million valuation.
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Following Mohamed Salah's unexpected departure to Trabzonspor on a free transfer, Liverpool are in a race against time to secure a new forward. 

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The sudden exit of the club legend has left a significant void in the team's attack, prompting an urgent search for a high-calibre replacement.

While several names, including Yan Diomande and Ibrahim Mbaye, have been linked with a move to Anfield, 23-year-old French international Bradley Barcola has reportedly become the club's top target. 

Owen speaks on Liverpool’s move for Barcola

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Speaking to the ECHO, Owen expressed his astonishment at the fee being quoted for Barcola, suggesting PSG are exploiting Liverpool's desperate situation.

"That sounds extortionate, doesn't it? For someone that's not proven in the Premier League," Owen said. 

Michael Owen || Imago
Michael Owen || Imago

"Obviously played at the highest level, but, yeah, at some point you've got to say no, haven't you? If it gets to £145m, I mean, wow, that's eye-watering."

Owen acknowledged the difficulty of Liverpool's position, noting that their need for a top-tier player is public knowledge. 

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"The problem is everybody knows you're desperate for a top-class player, so you're going to have to pay through the nose," he added. "That might be just what you have to do. But it sounds extortionate, doesn't it? £145 million."

The former England international had previously suggested an alternative. "I went on record a couple of months ago saying if I was Liverpool, I'd go and try to get Jarrod Bowen from West Ham to replace Salah. 

Barcola in action for France || imago
Barcola in action for France || imago
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“I thought that made a lot of sense," Owen recalled. "But, obviously, that doesn't look possible anymore."

The task of replacing Salah is monumental. Over nine years at the club, the 34-year-old became an icon, scoring 257 goals and registering 123 assists in 442 appearances. 

His contributions were instrumental in securing two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

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