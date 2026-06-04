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Chelsea contact Juventus star as Osimhen deemed too expensive

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:30 - 04 June 2026
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Victor Osimhen's high price has reportedly forced Chelsea to look elsewhere as Xabi Alonso seeks a reliable goalscorer.
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Chelsea have reportedly stolen a march on their rivals in the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic, who is set to become one of the summer's most coveted free agents following the collapse of his contract talks with Juventus.

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Vlahovic joined the Old Lady for a €70m fee in January 2022, and after a troubled four years, a respectable return of 68 goals in 168 appearances ensures the 26-year-old remains a highly attractive proposition on a free transfer.

Chelsea move on from Osimhen, target Vlahovic

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea’s hierarchy are desperate to inject elite firepower into their frontline and have already established initial contact with the Serbian international's representatives.

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Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic | IMAGO
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic
Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic could be on his way to Chelsea

The Blues had been heavily linked with a blockbuster move for Nigeria and Galatasaray talisman Victor Osimhen.

However, with reports suggesting the Turkish giants will demand upwards of €150m to part with their star striker, Chelsea have been forced to look elsewhere.

Chelsea have been linked to Victor Osimhen | Imago
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The lack of a transfer fee and European experience make a swoop for Vlahović an incredibly shrewd alternative under Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Incoming Blues boss Xabi Alonso currently boasts João Pedro and Liam Delap as striking options.

However, Delap is expected to be moved on this summer following a shockingly underwhelming debut season in West London, paving the way for a marquee number nine to lead Alonso's attack.

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Victor Osimhen Chelsea Dušan Vlahović
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